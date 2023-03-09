Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2023 totaled $134.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.7 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of February 28, 2023 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $19,511  
Global Discovery   1,506  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth   11,564  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth   3,419  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity   424  
Non-U.S. Growth   13,523  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth   7,048  
China Post-Venture   183  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity   3,486  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value   2,932  
Value Income   10  
International Value Team    
International Value   32,767  
International Explorer   172  
Global Value Team    
Global Value   22,022  
Select Equity   338  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets   906  
Credit Team    
High Income   7,700  
Credit Opportunities   145  
Floating Rate   47  
Developing World Team    
Developing World   3,517  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak   2,781  
Antero Peak Hedge   707  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained   17  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities   47  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities   11  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $134,783  
     

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


