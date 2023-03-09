Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2023 totaled $134.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.7 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $70.1 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of February 28, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $19,511 Global Discovery 1,506 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,564 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,419 Global Equity Team Global Equity 424 Non-U.S. Growth 13,523 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,048 China Post-Venture 183 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,486 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,932 Value Income 10 International Value Team International Value 32,767 International Explorer 172 Global Value Team Global Value 22,022 Select Equity 338 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 906 Credit Team High Income 7,700 Credit Opportunities 145 Floating Rate 47 Developing World Team Developing World 3,517 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,781 Antero Peak Hedge 707 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 17 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 47 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $134,783

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $54 million.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

