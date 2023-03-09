Submit Release
NN, Inc. Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Fourth quarter net sales increased 6.9% over the prior year; Provides Outlook for 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our fourth-quarter results were adversely impacted by non-material inflationary cost increases, ongoing supply chain interruptions, especially in China, and product launch inefficiencies in certain North America facilities. We have taken action to address these issues through significant price increases for non-material inflation effective January 1, 2023, corrective action plans to address operating performance issues, and substantial progress on our facility consolidation initiative that will significantly improve our profitability and free cash flow beginning in 2023. Additionally, we were able to achieve our free cash flow outlook for the fourth quarter, and announced an amendment to our credit agreement that will provide additional flexibility for us to navigate what remains a challenging and uncertain operating environment.”

Fourth Quarter GAAP Results

Net sales were $118.0 million, an increase of 6.9% from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased pricing and improved demand associated with electrical components, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange effects.

Loss from operations was $11.0 million compared to loss from operations of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in loss from operations was primarily driven by overall lower volume, cost increases due to inflationary pressures, and unfavorable 2022 overhead absorption when compared to 2021. These cost increases were partially offset by lower incentive compensation costs.

Loss from operations for the Power Solutions segment was $0.8 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2021. Loss from operations for Mobile Solutions was $5.4 million compared to income of $0.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Net loss was $12.0 million compared to net income of $0.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in net loss was driven by the increased loss from operations as well as and larger favorable warrant valuation adjustments in 2021 than in 2022.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted Results

Adjusted loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $0.8 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million, or 6.6% of sales, compared to $12.1 million, or 10.9% of sales, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net loss was $5.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Free cash flow was a source of cash of $6.4 million compared to a source of cash of $6.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $50.0 million compared to $44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.7% or $5.2 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher customer pricing and volume, especially for electrical components. Adjusted income from operations was $4.5 million compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to pricing and volume.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $68.0 million compared to $65.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a increase of 3.6% or $2.4 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to increased pricing, partially offset by a 2021 customer pricing settlement and negative foreign exchange effects. Adjusted loss from operations was $3.7 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by the 2021 customer pricing settlement and inflation that was unrecovered in 2022.

Full Year Results

Key financial highlights from the year include:

Net sales increased $21.2 million, or 4.4%, to $498.7 million compared to $477.6 million for 2021, primarily due to increased pricing partially offset by lower volume and unfavorable foreign exchange effects

GAAP operating loss increased to $21.1 million compared to $9.0 million in 2021, primarily due to unrecovered inflationary costs and unfavorable overhead absorption, partially offset by lower incentive compensation. Income from operations for 2022 in Power Solutions was $3.5 million and loss from operations for Mobile Solutions was $2.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, income from operations for 2022 was $1.9 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $10.1 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $43.9 million, or 8.8% of sales, versus $52.1 million, or 10.9% of sales, for the same period in 2021. Free cash flow was a use of $9.8 million compared to a use of cash of $1.2 million in 2021.

Power Solutions

Net sales for 2022 were $205.2 million compared to $191.8 million in 2021, an increase of 7.0% or $13.4 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by pricing. Adjusted income from operations for 2022 was $20.1 million compared to $17.9 million in 2021. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily due to pricing, favorable mix and lower incentive compensation costs partially offset by unfavorable overhead absorption.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for 2022 were $293.5 million compared to $285.9 million in 2021, an increase of 2.7% or $7.7 million. The increase in sales was driven by pricing, partially offset by lower volume and unfavorable foreign exchange effects. Adjusted income from operations for 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $13.0 million of adjusted operating income in 2021. Adjusted operating income decreased due to unrecovered inflation, unfavorable overhead absorption and lower volume, partially offset by lower incentive compensation costs.

Recent Updates

On March 3, 2023, the Company executed amendments to its ABL and term loan to provide additional flexibility to manage through the current uncertainties in the broader economy. The amendments increase maximum total leverage ratio covenants for the duration of the term loan beginning in 2023 and provide for increased utilization of customer programs to accelerate payment terms. Additionally, the amendments introduce a quarterly domestic liquidity covenant. Interest under the term loan amendment is increased on a paid in kind basis at a rate dependent on the Company’s leverage ratio or whether the Company completes a qualifying equity raise by June 30, 2023. The Company also issued penny warrants to satisfy the lender fee associated with the term loan amendment.

The Company is also in the late stages of negotiations for the sublease of its Taunton, Massachusetts and Irvine, California facilities, with the expected net impact of the subleases to be neutral to cash flow over the remaining term of the leases.

Finally, regarding the search for a new Chief Executive Officer, the Board has actively been interviewing qualified candidates and anticipates naming a new CEO by the second quarter of 2023.

2023 Outlook
The Company has summarized its expectations for 2023 financial performance with certain assumptions documented in its quarterly earnings presentation, as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $525 million to $555 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $50 million to $60 million
  • Free cash flow in the range of $10 to $20 million
  • Free cash flow outlook does not include CARES Act tax refund of ~$11 million due to uncertain timing

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on March 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789 or 1-412-317-6789, Conference ID: 10173910. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call until March 24, 2023.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of restructuring and integration expense, acquisition and transition expenses, foreign exchange impacts on inter-company loans, amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and other non-operating impacts on our business.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, free cash flow to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted common share, and cash provided (used) by operating activities.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to NN, Inc. based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics, disease outbreaks and other public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our financial condition, business operations and liquidity; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; economic, social, political and geopolitical instability, currency fluctuation, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; inflationary pressures and changes in the cost or availability of materials, supply chain shortages and disruptions, and the availability of labor; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; the level of our indebtedness; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; our ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and to refinance existing debt as it matures; unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; the impact of climate change on our operations; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should be not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Jeff Tryka, CFA
Investor Relations Contact
jtryka@lambert.com        
(616) 258-5766

Financial Tables Follow

NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net sales $ 118,012     $ 110,379     $ 498,738     $ 477,584  
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)   104,605       91,868       421,105       389,995  
Selling, general, and administrative expense   11,182       11,148       49,635       51,489  
Depreciation and amortization   13,269       11,335       47,231       46,195  
Other operating expense (income), net   (3 )     (190 )     1,859       (1,091 )
Loss from operations   (11,041 )     (3,782 )     (21,092 )     (9,004 )
Interest expense   4,368       3,489       15,041       12,664  
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs                     2,390  
Derivative payments on interest rate swap                     1,717  
Loss on interest rate swap                     2,033  
Other income, net   (845 )     (2,578 )     (5,064 )     (5,366 )
Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture   (14,564 )     (4,693 )     (31,069 )     (22,442 )
Benefit (provision) for income taxes   (107 )     1,144       (1,621 )     1,756  
Share of net income from joint venture   2,657       2,805       6,592       6,261  
Loss from continuing operations   (12,014 )     (744 )     (26,098 )     (14,425 )
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         1,200             1,200  
Net income (loss) $ (12,014 )   $ 456     $ (26,098 )   $ (13,225 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):              
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)   5,387       415       (8,156 )     (1,135 )
Interest rate swap:              
Change in fair value, net of tax   894       235       3,358       59  
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net income (loss), net of tax   (369 )     33       (420 )     2,906  
Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,912     $ 683     $ (5,218 )   $ 1,830  
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,102 )   $ 1,139     $ (31,316 )   $ (11,395 )
Basic net income (loss) per common share:              
Loss from continuing operations per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.82 )
Income from discontinued operations per common share         0.03             0.03  
Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.79 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding   44,708       44,454       44,680       44,011  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share:              
Loss from continuing operations per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.82 )
Income from discontinued operations per common share         0.03             0.03  
Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.83 )   $ (0.79 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding   44,708       44,454       44,680       44,011  
                               

NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) 

(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,808     $ 28,656  
Accounts receivable, net   74,129       71,419  
Inventories   80,682       75,027  
Income tax receivable   12,164       11,808  
Prepaid assets   2,794       2,172  
Other current assets   9,123       7,200  
Total current assets   191,700       196,282  
Property, plant and equipment, net   197,637       209,105  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   46,713       46,443  
Intangible assets, net   72,891       88,718  
Investment in joint venture   31,802       34,045  
Deferred tax assets   102       314  
Other non-current assets   5,282       4,194  
Total assets $ 546,127     $ 579,101  
Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 45,871     $ 36,710  
Accrued salaries, wages and benefits   11,671       17,739  
Income tax payable   926       2,072  
Current maturities of long-term debt   3,321       3,074  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   5,294       5,704  
Other current liabilities   11,723       8,718  
Total current liabilities   78,806       74,017  
Deferred tax liabilities   5,596       7,456  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   149,389       151,052  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   51,411       51,295  
Other non-current liabilities   9,960       17,289  
Total liabilities   295,162       301,109  
Commitments and contingencies      
Series D perpetual preferred stock - $0.01 par value per share, 65 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   64,701       53,807  
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 90,000 shares authorized, 43,856 and 43,027 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   439       430  
Additional paid-in capital   468,143       474,757  
Accumulated deficit   (245,198 )     (219,100 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (37,120 )     (31,902 )
Total stockholders’ equity   186,264       224,185  
Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 546,127     $ 579,101  
               

NN, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net (loss) $ (26,098 )   $ (13,225 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   47,231       46,195  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   1,361       1,381  
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs         2,390  
Total derivative loss (gain), net of cash settlements   (5,265 )     (3,259 )
Share of net income from joint venture, net of cash dividends received   (347 )     (6,261 )
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax and cost to sell         (1,200 )
Compensation expense from issuance of share-based awards   4,377       3,216  
Deferred income taxes   (1,814 )     (4,845 )
Other   (3,207 )     (2,611 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (4,920 )     13,698  
Inventories   (6,672 )     (12,959 )
Accounts payable   8,619       343  
Income taxes receivable and payable, net   (1,457 )     (4,516 )
Other   (4,091 )     (2,761 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,717       15,586  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (17,952 )     (18,221 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   460       1,418  
Proceeds from (cash paid for post-closing adjustments on) sale of business, net of cash sold         (3,880 )
Cash settlements of interest rate swap         (15,420 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (17,492 )     (36,103 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Cash paid for debt issuance costs   (136 )     (7,360 )
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock         61,793  
Redemption of preferred stock         (122,434 )
Proceeds from long-term debt   46,000       171,000  
Repayments of long-term debt   (47,958 )     (93,729 )
Repayments of short-term debt, net         (1,563 )
Other   (3,092 )     (5,150 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (5,186 )     2,557  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows   (887 )     (1,522 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (15,848 )     (19,482 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   28,656       48,138  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,808     $ 28,656  
               

Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations

  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
NN, Inc. Consolidated   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (11,041 )   $ (3,782 )
Acquisition and transition expense*   2,689       1,030  
Amortization of intangibles   5,067       3,587  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a) $ (3,285 )   $ 835  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (2.8)%     0.8 %
GAAP net sales $ 118,012     $ 110,379  
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Power Solutions   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (840 )   $ (66 )
Acquisition and transition expense   1,096        
Amortization of intangibles   4,229       2,749  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a) $ 4,485     $ 2,683  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin   9.0 %     6.0 %
GAAP net sales $ 50,020     $ 44,774  


  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Mobile Solutions   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (5,389 )   $ 697  
Acquisition and transition expense   899        
Amortization of intangibles   838       838  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a)   (3,652 )     1,535  
       
Share of net income from joint venture   2,657       2,805  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations with JV $ (995 )   $ 4,340  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1) (1.5)%     6.6 %
GAAP net sales $ 67,994     $ 65,615  
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Elimination   2022       2021  
GAAP net sales $ (2 )   $ (10 )
       


(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations / GAAP net sales

*2022 expense includes $0.4 million of professional fees and $2.3 million of integration & transformation fees. 2021 expense includes $1.0 million of professional fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
NN, Inc. Consolidated   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations   (21,092 )     (9,004 )
Acquisition and transition expense*   6,973       4,802  
Amortization of intangibles   15,827       14,348  
Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)   219        
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a) $ 1,927     $ 10,146  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin   0.4 %     2.1 %
GAAP net sales   498,738       477,584  
       
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Power Solutions   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations   3,536       6,493  
Acquisition and transition expense   4,048       386  
Amortization of intangibles   12,474       10,994  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a) $ 20,058     $ 17,873  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin   9.8 %     9.3 %
GAAP net sales   205,204       191,800  


  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Mobile Solutions   2022       2021  
GAAP income (loss) from operations   (2,165 )     9,039  
Acquisition and transition expense   1,302       566  
Amortization of intangibles   3,353       3,353  
Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)   219        
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations (a) $ 2,709     $ 12,958  
       
Share of net income from joint venture   6,592       6,261  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations with JV $ 9,301     $ 19,219  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin   3.2 %     6.7 %
GAAP net sales   293,536       285,863  
       
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
Elimination   2022       2021  
GAAP net sales   (2 )     (79 )
       

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations / GAAP net sales

*2022 expense includes $1.4 million in professional fees, $3.5 million in integration and transformation fees, and $2.0 million in asset write-downs and litigation settlements. 2021 expense includes $2.3 million professional fees and $2.5 million integration and transformation fees.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
  Three Months Ended December 31,
 
(in thousands)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,014 )   $ 456  
       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   107       (1,144 )
Interest expense   4,368       3,489  
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (407 )     (2,403 )
Depreciation and amortization   13,269       11,335  
Acquisition and transition expense   2,689       1,030  
Non-cash stock compensation   515       635  
Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans   (715 )     (117 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (1,200 )
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 7,812     $ 12,081  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)   6.6 %     10.9 %
GAAP net sales $ 118,012     $ 110,379  

(2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) $ (26,098 )   $ (13,225 )
       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,621       (1,756 )
Interest expense   15,041       12,664  
Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost         2,390  
Pre-tax derivative loss, net of cash settlements         3,750  
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (5,267 )     (7,009 )
Depreciation and amortization   47,231       46,195  
Acquisition and transition expense   6,973       4,802  
Non-cash stock compensation   4,378       3,529  
Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans   (212 )     474  
Costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement         1,500  
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (1,200 )
Fixed asset and goodwill impairments   219        
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 43,886     $ 52,114  
       
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)   8.8 %     10.9 %
GAAP net sales   498,738       477,584  

(2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share


  Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,014 )   $ 456  
       
Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense   2,689       1,030  
Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans   (715 )     (117 )
Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (407 )     (2,403 )
Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs   5,407       3,919  
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)   (1,465 )     (510 )
Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments   730       (2,000 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (1,200 )
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d) $ (5,775 )   $ (825 )
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
(per diluted common share)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.04 )
       
Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense   0.06       0.02  
Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans   (0.02 )      
Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (0.01 )     (0.05 )
Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs   0.12       0.09  
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)   (0.03 )     (0.01 )
Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments   0.02       (0.04 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (0.03 )
Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends   0.07       0.05  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (d) $ (0.12 )   $ (0.01 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding   44,708       44,454  


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Net Income (Loss) per
Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share
 


  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) $ (26,098 )   $ (13,225 )
       
Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense   6,973       4,802  
Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans   (212 )     474  
Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs         2,390  
Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (5,267 )     (7,009 )
Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs   17,188       15,729  
Pre-tax derivative loss, net of cash settlements         3,750  
Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs   219        
Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement         1,500  
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)   (3,978 )     (4,569 )
Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments   3,128       (913 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (1,200 )
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d) $ (8,047 )   $ 1,729  
       
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(per diluted common share)   2022       2021  
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.83 )   $ (0.79 )
       
Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense   0.16       0.11  
Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans         0.01  
Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs         0.05  
Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants   (0.12 )     (0.16 )
Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs   0.38       0.36  
Pre-tax interest rate swap payments and change in fair value         0.09  
Pre-tax costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlement         0.03  
Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)   (0.09 )     (0.10 )
Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments   0.07       (0.02 )
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax         (0.03 )
Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends   0.24       0.49  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (d) $ (0.19 )   $ 0.04  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   44,680       44,011  


Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)   2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 10,388     $ 9,895     $ 7,717     $ 15,586  
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment   (3,941 )     (3,665 )     (17,952 )     (18,221 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment         241       460       1,418  
Free cash flow $ 6,447     $ 6,471     $ (9,775 )   $ (1,217 )

   

The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. Over the past five years, we have completed several acquisitions, one of which was transformative for the Company, and sold two of our businesses. The costs we incurred in completing such acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and these divestitures have been excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management’s control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP Adjusted income (loss) from operations represents GAAP income (loss) from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from operations.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value that was recognized in earnings, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of charges related to acquisition and transition costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration charges, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash impairment charges, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income (loss) from discontinued operations, and preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry.


NN, Inc. Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

