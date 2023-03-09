Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,286 in the last 365 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Growth, Revenue Diversification and Efficiency Initiatives to Expand Annualized EBITDA by Over $65 Million by the End of 2025 and Over $125 Million by the End of 2026 -

PEKIN, Ill., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“Alto has been executing a series of growth initiatives to diversify our revenue streams, maximize our high-margin products, and optimize our operations to continue our business transformation,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Our efforts are coming to fruition. Our specialty alcohol infrastructure upgrades are complete, and we are excited to introduce our new high-quality 190 proof and low-moisture 200 proof grain neutral spirits products to our existing and target customers in the beverage, food, flavor, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. In October 2022, we finished the installation of our new corn oil technology at our Magic Valley facility, improving production levels and exceeding yield expectations. With this proof-of-concept, we plan to roll out the system at our three other dry mills. We are nearing completion of our high protein installation at our Magic Valley facility. In addition, we are advancing plans to launch our carbon capture sequestration project and to develop primary yeast production. Also, we are progressing with our strategies to improve plant efficiency, reliability, redundancy, and capacity with additional corn storage, a natural gas pipeline installation, biogas conversion to renewable natural gas, energy cogeneration capabilities and other equipment upgrades.

“Our 2022 financial results, which were negatively impacted by commodity price swings, underscore our need to reduce our reliance on fuel ethanol margins. To accelerate our revenue diversification and growth plan, in November 2022, we increased our access to capital with a term loan for up to $125 million. We expect these projects to contribute additional annualized EBITDA of over $65 million by the end of 2025, which we anticipate will nearly double to over $125 million by the end of 2026 when our carbon capture, cogeneration, and other initiatives are fully realized,” concluded Kandris.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to 2021

  • Net sales were $328.4 million, compared to $385.5 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $349.8 million, compared to $343.4 million.
  • Gross loss was $21.3 million, compared to gross profit of $42.1 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.6 million, compared to $9.4 million.
  • Operating loss was $31.1 million, compared to an operating profit of $37.3 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $33.4 million, or $0.46 per share, compared net income of $35.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $23.5 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $36.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2021.
  • The term loan facility has $40 million of remaining borrowing availability as well as an option to request up to an additional $25 million. In addition, the company has $57.9 million of borrowing availability under its asset-based line of credit.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to 2021

  • Net sales were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.2 billion.
  • Cost of goods sold was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.1 billion.
  • Gross loss was $27.6 million, compared to gross profit of $67.8 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $31.6 million, compared to $29.2 million.
  • Operating loss was $61.4 million, compared to operating income of $40.1 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $42.9 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to net income of $44.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.8 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 2287234.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related expense, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ plant improvement and other business initiatives and strategies, and their timing and effects, including, but not limited to, EBITDA that Alto Ingredients’ expects to generate as a result of its initiatives and strategies; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the cost, timing and effects of, including the financial results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ plant improvement and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; the inability to timely and successfully implement business strategies and complete capital improvement projects and other initiatives; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2022.

Media Contact:                 
Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com
Company IR Contact:                 
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, 
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


 
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
    2022
     2021
     2022
    2021
         
Net sales $ 328,437     $ 385,492     $         1,335,621     $         1,207,892  
Cost of goods sold        349,765       343,379               1,363,171               1,140,108  
Gross profit (loss)          (21,328 )     42,113       (27,550 )           67,784  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (7,551 )     (9,408 )     (31,579 )     (29,185 )
Gain (loss) on sale (disposal) of assets           (2,230 )     4,571       (2,230 )     4,571  
Asset impairments                     —             (3,100 )
Income (loss) from operations         (31,109 )     37,276              (61,359 )     40,070  
Income from cash grant                      22,652        
Interest expense, net   (968 )     (228 )               (1,827 )               (3,587 )
Income from loan forgiveness                      —             9,860  
Other income, net               930                   567                   862       1,208  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes          (31,147 )            37,615              (39,672 )         47,551  
Provision for income taxes             1,925                 1,469                1,925                1,469  
Consolidated net income (loss) $ (33,072 )   $ 36,146     $         (41,597 )   $         46,082  
Preferred stock dividends $    (319 )   $ (319 )   $         (1,265 )   $         (1,265 )
Income allocated to participating securities $     $ (477 )   $     $ (600 )
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (33,391 )   $ 35,350     $         (42,862 )   $         44,217  
Net income (loss) per share, basic $         (0.46 )   $         0.50     $            (0.60 )   $          0.62  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $         (0.46 )   $         0.49     $            (0.60 )   $          0.61  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic           73,276               71,387               71,944               71,098  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted           73,276               72,222               71,944               72,219  
                               


 
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
 
  December 31,   December 31,
ASSETS  2022    2021
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $         36,456   $         50,612
Restricted cash   13,069     11,513
Accounts receivable, net   68,655     86,888
Inventories   66,628     54,373
Derivative assets   4,973     15,839
Other current assets   9,340     10,301
Total current assets   199,121     229,526
Property and equipment, net   239,069     222,550
Other Assets:    
Right of use operating lease assets, net   18,937     13,413
Notes receivable, noncurrent       11,641
Intangible assets, net   9,087     2,678
Goodwill   5,970    
Other assets   6,137     5,145
Total other assets   40,131     32,877
Total Assets $         478,321   $         484,953
           


 
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
 
  December 31,   December 31,  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  2022     2021  
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable – trade $         28,115     $         23,251  
Accrued liabilities   26,556       21,307  
Current portion – operating leases   3,849       3,909  
Derivative liabilities   6,732       13,582  
Other current liabilities   12,765       7,553  
Total current liabilities   78,017       69,602  
     
Long-term debt   68,356       50,361  
Operating leases, net of current portion   15,062       9,382  
Other liabilities   8,797       10,394  
Total Liabilities   170,232       139,739  
     
Stockholders’ Equity:    
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;              
Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2022 and 2021
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2022 and 2021		   1       1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;              
75,154 and 72,778 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   75       73  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares              
authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2022 and 2021		          
Additional paid-in capital   1,040,834       1,037,205  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,822       (284 )
Accumulated deficit   (734,643 )     (691,781 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   308,089       345,214  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $         478,321     $         484,953  
               


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)             2022
   2021   2022   2021
Consolidated net income (loss) $ (33,072 )   $ 36,146     $ (41,597 )   $ 46,082  
Adjustments:        
Interest expense, net   968       228       1,827       3,587  
Interest income   (169 )     (177 )     (510 )     (730 )
Acquisition-related   875             3,500        
Asset impairments                     3,100  
Provision for income taxes   1,925       1,469       1,925       1,469  
Depreciation and amortization expense   5,973       5,772       25,095       23,292  
Total adjustments   9,572       7,292       31,837       30,718  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,500 )   $ 43,438     $ (9,760 )   $ 76,800  
                               


Commodity Price Performance

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)            2022     2021     2022     2021 
Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions)   55.3       42.6       208.5       161.1  
Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions)   20.2       26.3       92.5       89.5  
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions)   29.5       48.5       117.9       229.0  
Total gallons sold (in millions)   105.0       117.4       418.9       479.6  
         
Total gallons produced (in millions)   74.0       69.6       300.0       251.7  
Production capacity utilization   84 %     74 %     86 %     60 %
         
Average sales price per gallon $ 2.56     $ 3.04     $ 2.64     $ 2.46  
Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.16     $ 2.19     $ 2.16     $ 2.11  
         
Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 6.72     $ 5.69     $ 6.92     $ 5.70  
Average basis $ 1.01     $ 0.49     $ 0.85     $ 0.52  
Delivered cost of corn $ 7.73     $ 6.18     $ 7.77     $ 6.22  
         
Total essential ingredient tons sold (in thousands)   402.5       349.7       1,637.4       1,236.2  
Essential ingredient return % (1)   35.6 %     33.5 %     33.8 %     33.7 %
         
__________________________________________

     (1) Essential ingredient revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.


Segment Financials

(unaudited) Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
   2022     2021      2022     2021 
Net sales            


Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:		        
Alcohol sales $ 127,775     $ 156,227     $ 521,273     $ 498,195  
Essential ingredient sales   56,201       48,865       225,871       189,535  
Intersegment sales   353       273       1,212       1,193  
Total Pekin Campus sales   184,329       205,365       748,356       688,923  

Marketing and distribution:		        
Alcohol sales, gross $ 54,879     $ 123,720     $ 227,626     $ 379,422  
Alcohol sales, net   250       264       1,225       1,753  
Intersegment sales   3,099       2,784       12,459       10,061  
Total marketing and distribution sales   58,228       126,768       241,310       391,236  
         
Other production, recorded as gross:        
Alcohol sales $ 62,124     $ 44,622     $ 253,605     $ 107,931  
Essential ingredient sales   23,461       11,794             90,209                31,056  
Intersegment sales   7       68                        22                      964  
Total Other production sales   85,592       56,484       343,836       139,951  
         
Corporate and other              3,747                    —                15,812                     —  

Intersegment eliminations		   (3,459 )     (3,125 )     (13,693 )     (12,218 )
Net sales as reported $ 328,437     $ 385,492     $ 1,335,621     $ 1,207,892  
                               
Cost of goods sold:                              
Pekin Campus production $ 200,240     $ 169,595     $ 772,755     $ 638,371  
Marketing and distribution   55,620       125,567       229,288       371,371  
Other production   92,260       49,348       353,775       136,401  
Corporate and other   3,173                      —               12,167          —  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,528 )     (1,131 )       (4,814 )       (6,035 )
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 349,765     $ 343,379     $ 1,363,171     $ 1,140,108  
                               
Gross profit (loss):                              
Pekin Campus production $ (15,911 )   $ 35,770     $ (24,399 )   $ 50,552  
Marketing and distribution   2,608       1,201       12,022       19,865  
Other production   (6,668 )     7,136       (9,939 )     3,550  
Corporate and other   574             3,645        
Intersegment eliminations   (1,931 )     (1,994 )     (8,879 )     (6,183 )
Gross profit (loss) as reported $ (21,328 )   $ 42,113     $ (27,550 )   $ 67,784  
                               

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more