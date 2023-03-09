Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Growth, Revenue Diversification and Efficiency Initiatives to Expand Annualized EBITDA by Over $65 Million by the End of 2025 and Over $125 Million by the End of 2026 -



PEKIN, Ill., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“Alto has been executing a series of growth initiatives to diversify our revenue streams, maximize our high-margin products, and optimize our operations to continue our business transformation,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Our efforts are coming to fruition. Our specialty alcohol infrastructure upgrades are complete, and we are excited to introduce our new high-quality 190 proof and low-moisture 200 proof grain neutral spirits products to our existing and target customers in the beverage, food, flavor, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. In October 2022, we finished the installation of our new corn oil technology at our Magic Valley facility, improving production levels and exceeding yield expectations. With this proof-of-concept, we plan to roll out the system at our three other dry mills. We are nearing completion of our high protein installation at our Magic Valley facility. In addition, we are advancing plans to launch our carbon capture sequestration project and to develop primary yeast production. Also, we are progressing with our strategies to improve plant efficiency, reliability, redundancy, and capacity with additional corn storage, a natural gas pipeline installation, biogas conversion to renewable natural gas, energy cogeneration capabilities and other equipment upgrades.

“Our 2022 financial results, which were negatively impacted by commodity price swings, underscore our need to reduce our reliance on fuel ethanol margins. To accelerate our revenue diversification and growth plan, in November 2022, we increased our access to capital with a term loan for up to $125 million. We expect these projects to contribute additional annualized EBITDA of over $65 million by the end of 2025, which we anticipate will nearly double to over $125 million by the end of 2026 when our carbon capture, cogeneration, and other initiatives are fully realized,” concluded Kandris.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to 2021

Net sales were $328.4 million, compared to $385.5 million.

Cost of goods sold was $349.8 million, compared to $343.4 million.

Gross loss was $21.3 million, compared to gross profit of $42.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.6 million, compared to $9.4 million.

Operating loss was $31.1 million, compared to an operating profit of $37.3 million.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $33.4 million, or $0.46 per share, compared net income of $35.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $23.5 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2021.

The term loan facility has $40 million of remaining borrowing availability as well as an option to request up to an additional $25 million. In addition, the company has $57.9 million of borrowing availability under its asset-based line of credit.



Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to 2021

Net sales were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.2 billion.

Cost of goods sold was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.1 billion.

Gross loss was $27.6 million, compared to gross profit of $67.8 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $31.6 million, compared to $29.2 million.

Operating loss was $61.4 million, compared to operating income of $40.1 million.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $42.9 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to net income of $44.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.8 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 2287234.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related expense, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 328,437 $ 385,492 $ 1,335,621 $ 1,207,892 Cost of goods sold 349,765 343,379 1,363,171 1,140,108 Gross profit (loss) (21,328 ) 42,113 (27,550 ) 67,784 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,551 ) (9,408 ) (31,579 ) (29,185 ) Gain (loss) on sale (disposal) of assets (2,230 ) 4,571 (2,230 ) 4,571 Asset impairments — — — (3,100 ) Income (loss) from operations (31,109 ) 37,276 (61,359 ) 40,070 Income from cash grant — — 22,652 — Interest expense, net (968 ) (228 ) (1,827 ) (3,587 ) Income from loan forgiveness — — — 9,860 Other income, net 930 567 862 1,208 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (31,147 ) 37,615 (39,672 ) 47,551 Provision for income taxes 1,925 1,469 1,925 1,469 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (33,072 ) $ 36,146 $ (41,597 ) $ 46,082 Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (1,265 ) $ (1,265 ) Income allocated to participating securities $ — $ (477 ) $ — $ (600 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (33,391 ) $ 35,350 $ (42,862 ) $ 44,217 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.46 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.62 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.46 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.61 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 73,276 71,387 71,944 71,098 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 73,276 72,222 71,944 72,219





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,456 $ 50,612 Restricted cash 13,069 11,513 Accounts receivable, net 68,655 86,888 Inventories 66,628 54,373 Derivative assets 4,973 15,839 Other current assets 9,340 10,301 Total current assets 199,121 229,526 Property and equipment, net 239,069 222,550 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 18,937 13,413 Notes receivable, noncurrent — 11,641 Intangible assets, net 9,087 2,678 Goodwill 5,970 — Other assets 6,137 5,145 Total other assets 40,131 32,877 Total Assets $ 478,321 $ 484,953





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2022 2021 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 28,115 $ 23,251 Accrued liabilities 26,556 21,307 Current portion – operating leases 3,849 3,909 Derivative liabilities 6,732 13,582 Other current liabilities 12,765 7,553 Total current liabilities 78,017 69,602 Long-term debt 68,356 50,361 Operating leases, net of current portion 15,062 9,382 Other liabilities 8,797 10,394 Total Liabilities 170,232 139,739 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 75,154 and 72,778 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 75 73 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,040,834 1,037,205 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,822 (284 ) Accumulated deficit (734,643 ) (691,781 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 308,089 345,214 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 478,321 $ 484,953





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2022

2021 2022 2021 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (33,072 ) $ 36,146 $ (41,597 ) $ 46,082 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 968 228 1,827 3,587 Interest income (169 ) (177 ) (510 ) (730 ) Acquisition-related 875 — 3,500 — Asset impairments — — — 3,100 Provision for income taxes 1,925 1,469 1,925 1,469 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,973 5,772 25,095 23,292 Total adjustments 9,572 7,292 31,837 30,718 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,500 ) $ 43,438 $ (9,760 ) $ 76,800





Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions) 55.3 42.6 208.5 161.1 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 20.2 26.3 92.5 89.5 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions) 29.5 48.5 117.9 229.0 Total gallons sold (in millions) 105.0 117.4 418.9 479.6 Total gallons produced (in millions) 74.0 69.6 300.0 251.7 Production capacity utilization 84 % 74 % 86 % 60 % Average sales price per gallon $ 2.56 $ 3.04 $ 2.64 $ 2.46 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.16 $ 2.19 $ 2.16 $ 2.11 Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 6.72 $ 5.69 $ 6.92 $ 5.70 Average basis $ 1.01 $ 0.49 $ 0.85 $ 0.52 Delivered cost of corn $ 7.73 $ 6.18 $ 7.77 $ 6.22 Total essential ingredient tons sold (in thousands) 402.5 349.7 1,637.4 1,236.2 Essential ingredient return % (1) 35.6 % 33.5 % 33.8 % 33.7 % __________________________________________



(1) Essential ingredient revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.





Segment Financials

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales



Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 127,775 $ 156,227 $ 521,273 $ 498,195 Essential ingredient sales 56,201 48,865 225,871 189,535 Intersegment sales 353 273 1,212 1,193 Total Pekin Campus sales 184,329 205,365 748,356 688,923

Marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 54,879 $ 123,720 $ 227,626 $ 379,422 Alcohol sales, net 250 264 1,225 1,753 Intersegment sales 3,099 2,784 12,459 10,061 Total marketing and distribution sales 58,228 126,768 241,310 391,236 Other production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 62,124 $ 44,622 $ 253,605 $ 107,931 Essential ingredient sales 23,461 11,794 90,209 31,056 Intersegment sales 7 68 22 964 Total Other production sales 85,592 56,484 343,836 139,951 Corporate and other 3,747 — 15,812 —

Intersegment eliminations (3,459 ) (3,125 ) (13,693 ) (12,218 ) Net sales as reported $ 328,437 $ 385,492 $ 1,335,621 $ 1,207,892 Cost of goods sold: Pekin Campus production $ 200,240 $ 169,595 $ 772,755 $ 638,371 Marketing and distribution 55,620 125,567 229,288 371,371 Other production 92,260 49,348 353,775 136,401 Corporate and other 3,173 — 12,167 — Intersegment eliminations (1,528 ) (1,131 ) (4,814 ) (6,035 ) Cost of goods sold as reported $ 349,765 $ 343,379 $ 1,363,171 $ 1,140,108 Gross profit (loss) : Pekin Campus production $ (15,911 ) $ 35,770 $ (24,399 ) $ 50,552 Marketing and distribution 2,608 1,201 12,022 19,865 Other production (6,668 ) 7,136 (9,939 ) 3,550 Corporate and other 574 — 3,645 — Intersegment eliminations (1,931 ) (1,994 ) (8,879 ) (6,183 ) Gross profit (loss) as reported $ (21,328 ) $ 42,113 $ (27,550 ) $ 67,784



