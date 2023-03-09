Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Full Year 2023 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong 
Significant Improvement in Cash Provided by Operating Activities 
Revenue Growth in NA and EU Fenestration Segments, Excluding FX Impact 
Integration of LMI Custom Mixing Assets on Track 
Cautiously Optimistic on Second Half of 2023 
Positive Long-Term View on Residential Housing Market Remains Intact

HOUSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2023.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

      Three Months Ended January 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)     2023   2022
Net Sales     $261.9   $267.0
Gross Margin     $51.8   $55.2
Gross Margin %     19.8%   20.7%
Net Income     $1.9   $11.2
Diluted EPS     $0.06   $0.34
           
Adjusted Net Income     $6.1   $11.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS     $0.18   $0.34
Adjusted EBITDA     $20.5   $24.4
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     7.8%   9.1%
           
Cash Provided by (Used For) Operating Activities     $3.1   ($21.7
Free Cash Flow     ($4.4)   ($29.0)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our results for the first quarter of 2023 were generally as expected with the only caveat being an elevated level of customer inventory re-balancing initiatives in our fenestration segments. We believe we are seeing a return to what is normal seasonality in our business.   In addition to lower market demand year-over-year, results for the quarter were impacted by higher stock-based compensation expense from the increase in our stock price, one-time transaction and advisory fees, increased interest expense related to rising rates on the debt we incurred to fund the acquisition of LMI Custom Mixing, LLC (“LMI”), and foreign exchange translation. While results in our legacy North American Fenestration segment were impacted by market volume declines and customer inventory rebalancing initiatives, the LMI business performed well and controllable operational performance in the legacy business continues to be strong. Results in our North American Cabinet Components segment were impacted by index related price decreases and soft market demand; however, margins were consistent compared to the same period of last year. Our European Fenestration business performed well despite additional macroeconomic headwinds, including the war in Ukraine and increased energy costs. In fact, after adjusting for the foreign exchange translation impact, we generated revenue growth in Europe and margins held up nicely. As we look ahead, it is important to note that while pricing for raw materials and related surcharges are declining, inflationary pressures still exist in many areas. We are focused on making sure our product pricing takes all factors into account.

“Notwithstanding some near-term macroeconomic challenges, our balance sheet remains strong even after accounting for the debt we borrowed to fund the acquisition of LMI. The integration of LMI is going well, and we have already started realizing synergies. Despite the overall softness compared to the same period of 2022, we were still able to pay down some debt towards the end of the first quarter and our leverage remains low.”

First Quarter 2023 Results Summary   

The Company reported net sales of $261.9 million during the three months ended January 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of 1.9% compared to $267.0 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was mostly attributable to softer demand, customer inventory rebalancing initiatives and foreign exchange translation impact. Quanex realized net sales growth of 4.3% for the first quarter of 2023 in its North American Fenestration segment, which was driven by the contribution from LMI. Excluding LMI, net sales in the North American Fenestration segment would have declined by approximately 7% year-over-year. The Company reported a decline in net sales of 12.3% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and an increase of 3.9% in net sales in its European Fenestration segment, excluding foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decrease in earnings for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was largely due to lower volumes, one-time transaction and advisory fees, foreign exchange translation, higher interest expense and increased stock-based compensation expense, mostly due to stock price appreciation.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of January 31, 2023, the Company had total debt of $155.1 million ($100.0 million excluding real-estate leases that are considered “finance” leases under U.S. GAAP) and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8x (0.4x excluding these real-estate leases). As previously disclosed, the Company borrowed $92 million to acquire substantially all the assets of LMI on November 1, 2022. As of January 31, 2023, the Company’s LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $148.6 million and LTM Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, was $79.0 million.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Quanex’s liquidity was $263.0 million as of January 31, 2023, consisting of $43.0 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, less letters of credit outstanding.

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson commented, “While the near-term outlook for our business remains somewhat cautious, our long-term view has not changed, and we believe the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. Considering these strong market fundamentals, and our belief that we have returned to a more normalized seasonality pattern, we are cautiously optimistic that demand will improve in the second half of our fiscal year. That said, we are also proactively working to adjust our cost structure to protect margins in the event that second half improvement doesn’t materialize as currently expected. Overall, on a consolidated basis, and assuming fundamentals do not worsen materially, we estimate we will generate net sales of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion, which we expect will yield approximately $130 million to $142 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2023.

As always, we will stay focused on the things we can control. Our capital allocation priorities are generating cash, paying down debt, evaluating growth opportunities and opportunistically buying back our stock.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc7e66b8a6c024100847adde656098b34

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended January 31,
      2023       2022  
         
Net sales   $ 261,916     $ 267,040  
Cost of sales     210,149       211,834  
Selling, general and administrative     36,744       30,823  
Depreciation and amortization     10,620       10,257  
Operating income     4,403       14,126  
Interest expense     (2,259 )     (523 )
Other, net     218       54  
Income before income taxes     2,362       13,657  
Income tax expense     (453 )     (2,418 )
Net income   $ 1,909     $ 11,239  
         
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.06     $ 0.34  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.06     $ 0.34  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     32,951       33,124  
Diluted     33,137       33,298  
         
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08  
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    January 31, 2023   October 31, 2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 43,055     $ 55,093  
Accounts receivable, net     84,672       96,018  
Inventories, net     127,735       120,890  
Prepaid and other current assets     11,146       8,664  
Total current assets     266,608       280,665  
Property, plant and equipment, net     242,030       180,400  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     45,996       56,000  
Goodwill     184,706       137,855  
Intangible assets, net     83,401       65,035  
Other assets     4,285       4,662  
Total assets   $ 827,026     $ 724,617  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 63,093     $ 77,907  
Accrued liabilities     46,064       52,114  
Income taxes payable     1,624       1,049  
Current maturities of long-term debt     1,996       1,046  
Current operating lease liabilities     7,213       7,727  
Total current liabilities     119,990       139,843  
Long-term debt     151,682       29,628  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     39,725       49,286  
Deferred pension benefits     -       3,917  
Deferred income taxes     23,249       22,277  
Other liabilities     16,692       14,831  
Total liabilities     351,338       259,782  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     372       372  
Additional paid-in-capital     249,730       251,947  
Retained earnings     336,704       337,456  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (38,050 )     (49,422 )
Treasury stock at cost     (73,068 )     (75,518 )
Total stockholders’ equity     475,688       464,835  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 827,026     $ 724,617  
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended January 31,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 1,909     $ 11,239  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   10,620       10,257  
Stock-based compensation   679       552  
Deferred income tax   179       854  
Other, net   1,509       1,218  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease in accounts receivable   20,502       8,340  
Decrease (increase) in inventory   645       (25,318 )
Increase in other current assets   (1,431 )     (3,534 )
Decrease in accounts payable   (21,379 )     (8,391 )
Decrease in accrued liabilities   (12,686 )     (18,248 )
Increase in income taxes payable   536       1,391  
Increase (decrease) in deferred pension benefits   7       (80 )
Increase in other long-term liabilities   1,461       404  
Other, net   584       (335 )
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities   3,135       (21,651 )
Investing activities:      
Business acquisition   (92,000 )     -  
Capital expenditures   (7,582 )     (7,370 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets   98       10  
Cash used for investing activities   (99,484 )     (7,360 )
Financing activities:      
Borrowings under credit facilities   102,000       28,000  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings   (15,000 )     (3,000 )
Repayments of other long-term debt   (579 )     (228 )
Common stock dividends paid   (2,661 )     (2,587 )
Issuance of common stock   99       55  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock   (545 )     (1,383 )
Cash used for financing activities   83,314       20,857  
Cash provided by financing activities   997       (188 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (12,038 )     (8,342 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   55,093       40,061  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,055     $ 31,719  
       


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
           
      Three Months Ended January 31,
        2023       2022  
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities     $3,135       (21,651)  
Capital expenditures       (7,582)       (7,370)  
Free Cash Flow     ($4,447)     ($29,021)  
           
           
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
           
      As of January 31,
        2023       2022  
Revolving credit facility     $100,000     $63,000  
Finance lease obligations (1)       55,122       15,048  
Total debt (2)       155,122       78,048  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents       43,055       31,719  
Net Debt     $112,067     $46,329  
           
(1) Includes $53.2 million and $13.8 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP for the three months ended January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively..
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.          


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
January 31, 2023 		  Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
July 31, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
April 30, 2022 		  Total
    Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation
Net income as reported   $ 1,909     $ 24,667     $ 25,908     $ 26,522     $ 79,006  
Income tax expense     453       3,329       7,801       7,879       19,462  
Other, net     (218 )     (136 )     (398 )     (453 )     (1,205 )
Interest expense     2,259       710       724       602       4,295  
Depreciation and amortization     10,620       9,555       9,734       10,563       40,472  
EBITDA     15,023       38,125       43,769       45,113       142,030  
Selling, general and administrative(1)     5,448       564       419       131       6,562  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,471     $ 38,689     $ 44,188     $ 45,244     $ 148,592  
                     
(1) Transaction and advisory fees.


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                   
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   January 31, 2023   January 31, 2022  
    Net
Income 		  Diluted
EPS 		  Net
Income 		  Diluted
EPS 		 
Net income as reported   $ 1,909     $ 0.06     $ 11,239     $ 0.34    
Net income reconciling items from below     4,154     $ 0.12       33     $ -    
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 6,063     $ 0.18     $ 11,272     $ 0.34    
                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended
January 31, 2023 		  Three Months Ended
January 31, 2022 		 
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation      
Net income as reported   $ 1,909         $ 11,239        
Income tax expense     453           2,418        
Other, net     (218 )         (54 )      
Interest expense     2,259           523        
Depreciation and amortization     10,620           10,257        
EBITDA     15,023           24,383        
EBITDA reconciling items from below     5,448           -        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,471         $ 24,383        
                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended
January 31, 2023 		  Three Months Ended
January 31, 2022 		 
    Income
Statement 		  Reconciling
Items 		  Income
Statement 		  Reconciling
Items 		 
Net sales   $ 261,916     $ -     $ 267,040     $ -    
Cost of sales     210,149       -       211,834       -    
Selling, general and administrative     36,744       (5,448 ) (1)     30,823       -    
EBITDA     15,023       5,448       24,383       -    
Depreciation and amortization     10,620       -       10,257       -    
Operating income     4,403       5,448       14,126       -    
Interest expense     (2,259 )     -       (523 )     -    
Other, net     218       (42 ) (2)     54       41   (2)  
Income before income taxes     2,362       5,406       13,657       41    
Income tax expense     (453 )     (1,252 ) (3)     (2,418 )     (8 ) (3)  
Net income   $ 1,909     $ 4,154     $ 11,239     $ 33    
                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.06         $ 0.34        
                   
                   
(1) Transaction and advisory fees.  
(2) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.  
(3) Impact on a with and without basis.                  


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet
Components		   Unallocated
Corp & Other 		  Total
Three months ended January 31, 2023                    
Net sales   $ 152,980     $ 54,952     $ 54,674     $ (690 )   $ 261,916  
Cost of sales     124,717       37,703       48,056       (327 )     210,149  
Gross Margin     28,263       17,249       6,618       (363 )     51,767  
Gross Margin %     18.5 %     31.4 %     12.1 %         19.8 %
Selling, general and administrative     13,295       7,505       4,873       11,071       36,744  
Depreciation and amortization     5,245       2,348       2,934       93       10,620  
Operating income (loss)     9,723       7,396       (1,189 )     (11,527 )     4,403  
Depreciation and amortization     5,245       2,348       2,934       93       10,620  
EBITDA     14,968       9,744       1,745       (11,434 )     15,023  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       5,448       5,448  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 14,968     $ 9,744     $ 1,745     $ (5,986 )   $ 20,471  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     9.8 %     17.7 %     3.2 %         7.8 %
                     
Three months ended January 31, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 146,631     $ 58,914     $ 62,353     $ (858 )   $ 267,040  
Cost of sales     115,964       41,227       55,073       (430 )     211,834  
Gross Margin     30,667       17,687       7,280       (428 )     55,206  
Gross Margin %     20.9 %     30.0 %     11.7 %         20.7 %
Selling, general and administrative     14,377       7,303       5,270       3,873       30,823  
Depreciation and amortization     4,139       2,569       3,463       86       10,257  
Operating income (loss)     12,151       7,815       (1,453 )     (4,387 )     14,126  
Depreciation and amortization     4,139       2,569       3,463       86       10,257  
EBITDA     16,290       10,384       2,010       (4,301 )     24,383  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 16,290     $ 10,384     $ 2,010     $ (4,301 )   $ 24,383  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     11.1 %     17.6 %     3.2 %         9.1 %
                     

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended January 31,
      2023       2022  
         
NA Fenestration:      
  United States - fenestration $ 120,767     $ 128,367  
  International - fenestration   5,127       9,136  
  United States - non-fenestration   23,066       6,716  
  International - non-fenestration   4,020       2,412  
    $ 152,980     $ 146,631  
EU Fenestration:(1)      
  International - fenestration $ 42,354     $ 44,621  
  International - non-fenestration   12,598       14,293  
    $ 54,952     $ 58,914  
NA Cabinet Components:      
  United States - fenestration $ 3,908     $ 3,765  
  United States - non-fenestration   50,049       57,767  
  International - non-fenestration   717       821  
    $ 54,674     $ 62,353  
Unallocated Corporate & Other:      
  Eliminations $ (690 )   $ (858 )
    $ (690 )   $ (858 )
         
Net Sales $ 261,916     $ 267,040  
         
(1) Reflects a reduction of $6.0 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2023.


