Baabuk Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Global 10km
B-Corp Certified Swiss footwear brand is inviting customers around the world to participate in a first-ever virtual 10kmLAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baabuk, an independent, mission-driven, sustainable shoe company, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a mission in mind. The brand is inspiring its team, customers, and partners to participate in the celebrations in a unique way—by taking part in a global, virtual 10km for the 10 years, it's been family-owned and operated, prioritizing transparency, quality, and social responsibility.
With its biggest competition yet, Baabuk is inviting customers to propel themselves forward into 2023 and celebrate the next 10 years of Baabuk by completing a 10km. Whether participants walk, run, skip, hop, crawl, roll, or trot their way to the finish line, they will have the opportunity to win an array of prizes. Sign up, track activity, and submit results to unlock the creative prizes. It’s free to join from anywhere in the world and can be completed over as many stints as one would like before September.
“We’ve always been a team of dreamers, and as a shoe company, we want to encourage our customers to put their best foot forward and take on new challenges. That’s what this year of celebration is about for us,” said Galina Witting, co-founder of Baabuk.
In true Baabuk style, the company is encouraging participants to let their imaginations run wild and get inventive with what they wear during the 10k, what they might do along the way, as well as where they do it. Here are some of the categories one can win prizes for:
-Fastest and slowest 10k
-Most unique map
-Highest elevation gain
-Earliest to submit results
-The furthest distance in Baabuk sneakers
-Cutest sheep encountered on the run
-Most creative use of the 10km
-All finishers will be entered to win our grand prize (one pair of Baabuk shoes each year for the next 10 years) and receive a wool accessories zipper case at the conclusion of the campaign
The brand has been working hard to innovate the industry in which it works and look back on traditional methods of manufacturing that have otherwise been lost in today’s modern processes. The B-Corp organization is always seeking new ways to improve sustainability and propel its ethical mission to new levels while educating consumers on the magical properties of wool and ancient techniques of transforming this material into shoes.
“It’s been an incredible journey, a real rollercoaster with ups and downs… and we could not be more grateful for the support of our amazing partners and customers and the work of our ever-expanding international team,” added Dan Witting, co-founder of Baabuk.
As a thank you to everyone who has supported the company at any time during its adventure, Baabuk is inviting its team, partners, and customers to celebrate all of 2023. Throughout the year, the brand will reflect on its amazing journey, release throwback products (and some new ones), host in-person and virtual events, and launch international competitions… as well as some other surprises. Follow along here!
About Baabuk
BAABUK, headquartered in Switzerland with employees on three continents, is a socially and environmentally conscious designer and manufacturer of comfortable wool footwear. The brand was founded in 2013 by Dan and Galina Witting. Inspired by traditional Siberian Valenki boots, this husband and wife team quit their jobs to follow their passion of making products that are authentic to the past and responsible for the future. With four successful crowdfunding campaigns that have launched innovative collections of footwear, all made from “nature’s magic fiber”, Baabuk has sold over 100,000 pairs in over 60 countries to people who share the brand’s values and adventurous spirit. Baabuk is an ISPO Gold Winner and a certified B-Corp corporation thanks to a dedication to sustainability and community welfare. Baabuk continues to innovate the world of wool while striving to do right by customers, employees, and our planet.
