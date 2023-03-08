FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for March 16 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The open meeting will commence at 11am ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the March 16 Commission meeting:

Business Before the Commission

6(b) Orders Concerning Deceptive Advertising on Social Media: The Commission will vote on whether to issue 6(b) Orders to eight social media and video streaming platforms concerning how they monitor and review deceptive advertising on their platforms. Specifically, the Orders will examine the companies’ ad review practices and what, if any, measures they have taken to detect, prevent, and reduce deceptive advertising on their platforms, including advertising related to fraudulent health-care products, financial scams, and fake goods.

6(b) Orders Concerning Small Business Credit Reporting Agencies: The Commission will vote on whether to issue 6(b) Orders to five business credit reporting agencies concerning how they collect and report data about small businesses, and how they market their business credit reporting products. A business credit report can affect a small business in many ways, including potentially impacting the terms on which it can obtain goods, services, and equipment necessary for the operation of the business. This study will provide the public with information about an industry that has a significant impact on small businesses, but that currently has little publicly available data about it.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the March 16 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8 pm ET.

The FTC’s public meeting agendas will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the Commission’s next monthly meeting. A link to the event will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the meeting starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.