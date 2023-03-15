Beko Taps 31,000 FT as Social Media Partner
International appliance innovator chooses social agency to support expanding U.S. presenceDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a competitive RFP process, Beko US Inc., a subsidiary of global consumer durable company Arçelik A.S., has named Addison-based 31,000 FT Advertising Agency as its U.S. social media partner.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with 31,000 FT to reach consumers with our message of sustainability and performance,” said Justin Reinke, Vice President of Marketing at Beko Home Appliances USA. “As Beko continues to grow in the United States, we believe 31,000 FT’s expertise and nimble nature will help us engage the category in fresh and exciting ways.”
Beko’s dual-commitment to personal and planetary health stands out in the appliance and houseware landscape. The brand completed fully sustainable production across all its manufacturing facilities and is among the first appliance makers to reach carbon-neutral production in 2019 and finish with carbon credits in 2020 (per the PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard).
“Our team was incredibly passionate about pitching this business,” said 31,000 FT CEO, Carter Keith. “Beko’s drive to improve the health of people and the planet is a story we are eager to be a part of, and the social stage is the perfect space to tell it. Now more than ever, consumers want to connect with and be entertained by brands that align with their values.”
Beko’s social media work with 31,000 FT will launch in 2023 across a range of platforms. Keep an eye out, you won’t want to miss it.
ABOUT BEKO US INC
Beko U.S., Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko U.S., Inc. is committed to developing highly energy-efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko U.S., Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko U.S., Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program’s highest honor. Beko is a member of the EP100 Climate Group Initiative. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.
ABOUT ARÇELIK
With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in nearly 150 countries. As Europe’s second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the “Industry Leader” in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. https://www.arcelikglobal.com
ABOUT 31,000 FT
31,000 FT is a full-service creative advertising agency, partnering with national, regional and local clients, based in Addison, Texas. Team members share a passion for identifying and cultivating each brand’s higher-level purpose. We bring that purpose to life through brand strategy, social strategy, broadcast/digital/print advertising, video content and web design, and we do it all with 99.6% less bureaucracy than the big agencies.
