REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company and provider of electric vehicle platforms and EVs, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the NASDAQ market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held on the same date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ree.auto. Click here for webcast URL

The conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by pre-registering in the link provided at investors.ree.auto. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with a Participant Dial-in Number, and a unique Personal PIN. For the telephone conference online registration click here.

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build any size or shape of electric vehicle on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low TCO, and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

