Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

/EIN News/ -- WOODBURY, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: March 9, 2023, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, March 10, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs.
2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3. At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.2 million, working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and 2021 

    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
             
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,230,916     $ 269,964  
Marketable securities     -       2,755,111  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,158,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021, respectively     589,599       831,636  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     100,973       92,931  
Total current assets     4,921,488       3,949,642  
                 
Fixed assets, net     65,388       92,954  
Operating lease ROU assets     323,509       469,824  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       33,567  
Total assets   $ 5,366,451     $ 4,545,987  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 196,405     $ 182,091  
Accounts payable     71,079       66,460  
Accrued expenses and other     34,379       49,385  
Total current liabilities     301,863       297,936  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     267,723       464,128  
Total liabilities     569,586       762,064  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021     3,315       3,165  
Additional paid-in capital     127,150,027       123,467,886  
Accumulated deficit     (122,356,477 )     (119,687,128 )
Total shareholders’ equity     4,796,865       3,783,923  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,366,451     $ 4,545,987  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

    2022     2021  
             
Fee income   $ 539,686     $ 1,263,034  
                 
Operating expenses     2,555,689       2,521,849  
Research and development     609,127       580,000  
Total expenses     3,164,816       3,101,849  
                 
Operating loss     (2,625,130 )     (1,838,815 )
                 
Net investment loss     (44,219 )     (7,537 )
                 
Net loss   $ (2,669,349 )   $ (1,846,352 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.06 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     32,070,233       31,646,520  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2021     31,575,786     $ 3,158     $ 123,164,623     $ (117,840,776 )   $ 5,327,005  
                                         
Exercise of options     74,610       7       86,255       -       86,262  
Share-based compensation     -       -       217,008       -       217,008  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,846,352 )     (1,846,352 )
Balance, December 31, 2021     31,650,396       3,165       123,467,886       (119,687,128 )     3,783,923  
                                         
Share based compensation     -       -       232,291       -       232,291  
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000       150       3,449,850       -       3,450,000  
Net loss     -       -       -       (2,669,349 )     (2,669,349 )
Balance, December 31, 2022     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $ 4,796,865  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,669,349 )   $ (1,846,352 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash                
used in operating activities:                
                 
Depreciation and amortization     28,837       29,895  
Realized loss on marketable securities     60,143       -  
Unrealized loss on marketable securities     -       28,522  
Share-based compensation     232,291       217,008  
Bad debts     141,772       44,476  
ROU asset amortization     146,315       146,618  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     100,266       (277,819 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (30,542 )     (36,420 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (10,387 )     56,156  
Operating lease liability     (182,091 )     (166,377 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,182,745 )     (1,804,293 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (1,271 )     (1,077 )
Purchases of marketable securities     -       (3,433,633 )
Sales of marketable securities     2,694,968       650,000  
Net cash used in investing activities     2,693,697       (2,784,710 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants     -       86,262  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants     3,450,000       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,450,000       86,262  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     3,960,952       (4,502,741 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     269,964       4,772,705  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 4,230,916     $ 269,964  


Primary Logo

You just read:

