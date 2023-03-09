Gateway Celebrates 2022 Donation of $80,115 to Folds of Honor

Gateway Mortgage is a proud and intentional supporter of Folds of Honor. Since 2017, a portion of every new home loan underwritten by Gateway has been donated to Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships. Gateway recently celebrated donating $80,115 in 2022--bringing the overall running total donated to $700,190. In addition, several of Gateway's mortgage loan originators also make additional matching contributions to Folds of Honor, and Gateway has encouraged several pro golfers and organizations to make donations.

"Our U.S. military families make great sacrifices for our nation," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. "The educational scholarships awarded to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members are one way we can give back to those who have given so much for us."

"At Gateway, we don't just believe in giving back to our communities; we live it every day," said Steven Plaisance, Gateway President of Mortgage Banking. "Donating to Folds of Honor is not just a corporate donation, but something that each of our producers works to achieve every day while helping customers into their dream homes."

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses. Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling over $2 billion. In addition to its eight banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong mortgage presence nationally, with more than 130 mortgage locations and over 1,100 employees. www.Gatewayfirst.com

