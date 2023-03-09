Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin discusses the importance of maintaining physical and mental health
It’s never too late to start. Many health care professionals, myself included, believe that food is our medicine, which is why we must consider nutrition in any discussion about our health.”GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabby Olczak, President of the the New York City Big Book Award, recently corresponded with multi award-winning author Dr. Barbara Koltuska- Haskin about eating healthy and keeping mentally fit.
Author and national magazine contributor Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin's debut is a seven-time award-winning book, including two international and five national awards.
“It’s never too late to start” stated Dr. Koltuska-Haskin. “Many health care professionals, myself included, believe that food is our medicine, which is why we must consider nutrition in any discussion about our health.”
Neuropsychologist Dr. Koltuska-Haskin's illuminating debut book How My Brain Works: A Guide to Understanding It Better and Keeping It Healthy delineates the elements of neuropsychology and provides a practical model for improving brain health and function. The full interview can be found at https://www.independentpressaward.com/thegabtalks/how-my-brain-works-a-guide-to-understanding-it-better-and-keeping-it-healthy as well as on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc.
“Your brain is a miraculous part of your body. Much contemporary research proves that brain functioning can be improved at any age and in most circumstances if done in the right way.”
Two self-help books in one, the first half of this thorough guide touches on the history of clinical neuropsychology, effective evaluation methods, and the importance of a neuropsychological evaluation.
Dr. Koltuska-Haskin clearly explains the stages of a neuropsychological evaluation, taking into account differing circumstances. Technical procedures are outlined in unobtrusive detail. The trickier aspects of medical care, such as insurance and the privacy of medical records under HIPAA, are explained.
The second half of the book offers a variety of holistic methods for boosting brain health with a healthy diet, sleep, exercise, meditation, and other practices.
“Proper nutrition is essential for your body, brain, and your well-being. We know now that our gut produces 90 percent of serotonin, the ‘feel good’ substance in your brain, much more than your brain produces. That’s why it’s sometimes called ‘the second brain.’ Your gut’s health is also essential for your immune system. Therefore, in my opinion, brain health needs to start with gut health”, responded Dr. Koltuska-Haskin.
The award of Distinguished Favorite in the Health and Fitness category in the 2021 NYC Big Book Award is a tribute to the book’s achievement in combining a wide range of knowledge essential for optimal brain function with practical advice based on the author’s many years experience as one of the nation’s leading neuropsychologists.
How My Brain Works provides the reader with a basic understanding of this unique organ, advice for anyone concerned about the possibility of a cognitive problem, and the wisdom of the author’s experience in helping her many patients keep their brains healthy and functioning at their highest level.
Building on this information, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin offers a wealth of advice and tips on how to build and maintain optimum brain health. Reaching widely into the physical, psychological, nutritional, and spiritual worlds, she pulls together new research as well as age-old treasured learning to create an everyday guide to harnessing our most powerful mental tools in shaping the healthful and successful lives we all seek.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. Koltuska-Haskin is a clinical neuropsychologist in private practice with over 30 years experience. Along with a doctorate in psychology/neuropsychology, she has a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology and Bachelor of Education. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin was born and raised in Warsaw, Poland. In 1989, she was awarded the American Association of University Women International Fellowship where she spent a year at UCLA’s postdoctoral training program in neuropsychology. She later received her US citizenship as an “alien of exceptional abilities” on the basis of her education, research in neuropsychology, and clinical achievements. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin contributes to Psychology Today, and many other known media. On another note, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin is also a classically trained messo soprano and earned a degree from the School of Music in Warsaw, Poland. She resides in sunny Albuquerque, New Mexico. The prize-winning title is published by the Golden Word Books imprint of Terra Nova Books (www.GoldenWordBooks.com), an independent publisher in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Find out more at the author's website: https://www.drkoltuska.com/ or email the author at bkoltuska@gmail.com.
