Alcoa Man Charged, Accused of Theft and Financial Exploitation in Home Improvement Scheme

LOUDON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alcoa man on theft and financial exploitation charges.

In February, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft against Michael Darren Johnson (DOB: 4/1/74). During the investigation, agents learned that Johnson was working as a handyman and was hired to complete several home improvement projects at a residence in Loudon County. Between November 2022 and December 2022, the homeowner gave Johnson nearly $5,000 to purchase materials needed for the projects. The investigation revealed that Johnson failed to purchase the materials or complete the projects.

This week, agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Michael Johnson with Theft and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Adult. Today, he was served in the Butler County, Kentucky Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.