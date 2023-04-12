Biotech Creative Agency, ORRBITT, Announces Enhancements to Celebrated METEORR Branding Marketplace

ORRBITT is an award-winning creative agency serving the life sciences. METEORR allows you to browse a full range of biotech-themed websites, PowerPoint templates, business cards, and other collateral all in one place.

METEORR, the first and only branding marketplace for biotech, receives a top-to-bottom upgrade to enhance customer experience and highlight new design themes.

That’s the beauty of METEORR – you get a suite of branded materials backed by an award-winning niche biotech design agency with minimum time and resources used.” — John Stewart, Founder and Creative Director, ORRBITT

CAROLINA BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, US, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at ORRBITT, an award-winning web design and creative agency serving the life sciences, is excited to announce a comprehensive upgrade to their branding marketplace platform, METEORR. The first and only platform of its kind within life sciences, METEORR allows biotech and life science companies to browse and select custom, coordinated branding themes and assets created by the ORRBITT team.

Typically, creating a custom website and branded assets like PowerPoint decks can take months of discussion, creation and revision. By offering customers the chance to select curated themes and assets first, then working with each customer to tailor their selections to specific needs, the ORRBITT team delivers a powerful and agile creation experience that can deliver fully operational branded websites and assets in just a few weeks. The upgrades launched this week on the METEORR platform enhance this already nimble process in every way. Included in this upgrade are a suite of new modern design themes for those life science brands seeking to stand out from the crowd.

“The METEORR experience caters directly to a biotech startup’s need to land a packaged suite of branded assets as soon as possible,” states John Stewart, Founder and Creative Director at ORRBITT. “You can certainly go online and, with the click of a button, buy a website template, a PowerPoint template, and a stack of business cards. But that means each asset will be from a different resource. With that strategy, you’ll still need a design agency to pull all of those assets together and create a cohesive set of materials for you to use. That’s the beauty of METEORR – you get a suite of branded materials backed by an award-winning niche biotech design agency with minimum time and resources used.”

“Our team has loved the challenge of creating life science website themes that go way beyond a typical ‘website template,’” explains Nick Pagano, Web Director at ORRBITT. “It is especially perfect for biotech startups who have some basic branding in place, but need major assets created in line with this branding as fast as possible. That was the focus of many of the enhancements we have launched this week with METEORR: how to make it even simpler - even more intuitive to navigate the platform and get started.”

Learn more about the METEORR platform at https://meteorr.orbitt.com.

About ORRBITT

ORRBITT Creative Group is an award-winning creative agency for the life sciences industry with a mission to be the brand resource biotech deserves. Since its founding in 2017, ORRBITT’s research-based creativity has helped their clients improve quality of life for patients, convey science to investors, and recruit the brightest minds with tailored brand presences. ORRBITT accomplishes this by launching superior websites, bold brand assets, unified corporate communications, and compelling content suited to the unique needs of biotech companies at all stages of growth. With over fifty years of combined industry knowledge and experience, ORRBITT’s diverse team of creative and science professionals work at the intersection of art and science to meet each client’s precise needs. Discover their work at orrbitt.com