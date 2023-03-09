UPDATE – Three Sunwing flights with all-female crews take to the sky in honour of International Women’s Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honour of International Women’s Day, Sunwing celebrated the departure of three Sunwing Airlines flights that took off for sunny destinations from Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg on March 8, 2023, each with an all-female flight deck and cabin crew. Operated and organized by a primarily female-led team across multiple functions, including airport staff, dispatch, scheduling and more, the events were driven by the epic women of Sunwing who were also on site to capture every memorable moment.

Leading the charge above the clouds were Captain Michelle Chiasson and First Officer Jessalyn Teed who flew from Toronto to Holguin , Captain Jessica Kessler and First Officer Siobhan O’Hanlon who flew from Montreal to Holguin, and Captain Kelly Koprajda and First Officer Cara Kirkwood who flew from Winnipeg to Cancun . A huge thanks to the support of our sales and reservations agents, flight operations, maintenance, ramp agents, in-destination support services and more, who were there every step of way.

An advocate for women’s empowerment and a driving force in the airline’s recruitment strategy, First Officer Jessalyn Teed, who was a leading voice and participant in these events alongside First Officer Siobhan O’Hanlon, commented on the occasion: “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many amazing women to bring this day together, and the support we’ve received has been nothing short of inspiring. I believe this day and these events are about celebrating representation, the representation of women in roles that we traditionally know to be male-dominated, and it could not be done without the continued support of our leadership and colleagues embracing equity alongside us. May this day be one where we celebrate the women who lead us, walk beside us, cheer us on in our success and sit with us through our challenges.”

“I am so proud to lead a team of passionate and customer-centric people devoted to making vacation dreams come true, and I’m thrilled to celebrate our incredible teams who have made our female-led flights to the tropics a moment to remember,” adds Len Corrado, President of Sunwing Airlines. “Sunwing women challenge the status quo, break down barriers and are taking the travel industry by storm in all facets, and as we continue to grow to support the increasing demand for travel, ensuring we’re building a team that champions gender equality and embraces equity at every step is very important.”

Sunwing Travel Group continues to honour International Women’s Day by engaging in honest and thought-provoking conversations with employees through its Brave Space Conversation series, and highlighting inspiring women from across its businesses who are a voice for change.

For more information or to book an upcoming getaway with Sunwing, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact a travel agent for the latest travel deals in destination.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/317acd7f-f4c2-4136-a64f-a239bf3275c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a47d617b-a375-421a-9d67-5852175c95c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b39bd14b-da75-4fca-864a-111c91359aa6