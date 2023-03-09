Attorney General Bailey Obtains Warren County Conviction for Stealing and Deceptive Business Practices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that Daniel Cahill pled guilty in Warren County Circuit Court to the Class E Felony of Deceptive Business Practice and the Class D Felony of Stealing Over $750. Cahill was immediately sentenced to a four-year suspended sentence with multiple probation requirements, including full restitution for the victim. He has an additional case in St. Louis County pending for additional victims.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and hold those who attempt to rip off innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This case is a testament to how committed my Consumer Protection Unit is to delivering results for the people of this state. My office will continue to prioritize protecting Missouri consumers.”

Cahill operated the business Airport Fence for several years in the region and admitted to taking a deposit from a customer and then not providing the materials or services he promised. In addition, he failed to give the victim a refund. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a contractor scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

