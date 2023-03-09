Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,245 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Obtains Warren County Conviction for Stealing and Deceptive Business Practices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that Daniel Cahill pled guilty in Warren County Circuit Court to the Class E Felony of Deceptive Business Practice and the Class D Felony of Stealing Over $750. Cahill was immediately sentenced to a four-year suspended sentence with multiple probation requirements, including full restitution for the victim. He has an additional case in St. Louis County pending for additional victims.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and hold those who attempt to rip off innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This case is a testament to how committed my Consumer Protection Unit is to delivering results for the people of this state. My office will continue to prioritize protecting Missouri consumers.”

Cahill operated the business Airport Fence for several years in the region and admitted to taking a deposit from a customer and then not providing the materials or services he promised. In addition, he failed to give the victim a refund. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a contractor scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.


                                                                  ###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Obtains Warren County Conviction for Stealing and Deceptive Business Practices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more