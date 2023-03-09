New Jersey Board of Nursing Rescinds 20 Nursing Licenses and Nullifies 26 Temporary Licenses Implicated in DOJ Investigation of Fraudulently Issued Nursing Diplomas

NEWARK – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is announcing today that the nursing licenses of 20 New Jersey medical professionals have been rescinded following the United States Department of Justice’s investigation into allegations of fraudulently issued Florida nursing diplomas.

The 20 nurses received Notices of Rescission demanding they cease and desist any nursing practice in the State of New Jersey. The respondents are also required to notify their employers about the notices. Any respondent that continues to practice nursing in New Jersey could face further fines or penalties. Each individual will have the opportunity to provide evidence to the Board of Nursing that they have received the appropriate education and training to have their license reinstated.

Additionally, 26 individuals holding a temporary license through the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Temporary Emergency Reciprocity Licensure Program had their temporary licenses rendered null and void as the Board of Nursing voted to deny their pending applications for plenary licenses. Accordingly, these individuals must also cease and desist from engaging in the practice of nursing in New Jersey.

In January of 2023 the Department of Justice charged 26 people in a wire fraud scheme at five now-closed Florida universities. Federal investigators found approximately 7,600 fraudulent diplomas were given out nationwide with each student charged nearly $15,000.

The 46 individuals referenced above have been flagged in the National Council of State Boards of Nursing nationwide data system. This allows other state boards to monitor the individuals until their cases are resolved. Once a disciplinary action has been taken by one state board of nursing related to diploma fraud, all of the other state boards of nursing will have access to that information in order to prevent additional fraud.

New Jersey will continue to partner with other boards of nursing, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, and federal law enforcement authorities, as appropriate, to detect, investigate, and resolve these allegations of diploma and credential fraud.

***

The mission of the Division of Consumer Affairs, within the Department of Law and Public Safety, is to protect the public from fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and professional misconduct in the sale of goods and services in New Jersey through education, advocacy, regulation and enforcement. The Division pursues its mission through its 51 professional and occupational boards that oversee 720,000 licensees in the state, its Regulated Business section that oversees 60,000 NJ registered businesses, as well as through its Office of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Securities, Charities Registration section, Office of Weights and Measures, and Legalized Games of Chance section.

###