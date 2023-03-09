Dallas #1 Immersive Art Exhibit, Rainbow Vomit, Announces Extended Hours This Spring

BBYO Student Group in the Cloud Room Guests enjoying the hot air balloon art piece at Rainbow Vomit Rainbow Vomit Logo

More Hours of Fun for Friends, Families, and Spring Breakers this Season

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, Rainbow Vomit is the place to be seen as the top-rated immersive art experience and voted among the best things to do in Dallas, TX. Located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART, Rainbow Vomit’s 2600-square foot space has been wowing patrons since 2019 where they have welcomed more than 100,000 visitors with more than 2500 positive online reviews.“Every Spring, we see more and more people coming to Rainbow Vomit, may it be as part of a staycation or out-of-town guests who are looking for something unique and fun to do with friends and families, so we have extended our hours to accommodate all,” says Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit, which is designed to transport guests to a captivating world of art, light, and sound designed as a comic book come to life.Rainbow Vomit’s appeal to families has grown exponentially during its four-year tenure in Fair Park. “We continue to see guests of all ages getting into the fun! The little ones love it, the teens go wild for the Tik Tok opportunities, and the adults have the chance to feel like a kid again in our magical setting where guests are encouraged to become the hero of their own comic book experience and capture fun memories in the over 20 Instagram-worthy photo spots located in the exhibit,” says Theis.Year-round, Rainbow Vomit is also a great location for parties, corporate events, and other special functions, including field trips. “Our exhibit provides an experiential artistic setting where students can engage directly with their surroundings and learn about creative expression among various mediums of art,” says Theis. The installations were built by a team of over 15 artists and creatives, led by creators Theis, Robert Andrews, and Jason Mendez. The current installation covers 2600 sq ft with multiple different styles of art and features over 10000 LEDs, 3000 Balloons, 300 pounds of cotton, 4 miles of ribbon, and 1 life-sized (magical) unicorn named Gerard! The installations at Rainbow Vomit are often changing, and this Spring will actually be the last chance to ride and take photos with Gerard. For more information, visit www.rainbowvomit.com DETAILS:Rainbow Vomit is now open for both public tours and private bookings during the following times*:Sunday 12:00 Noon – 6:00 PMMonday 1:00 PM – 8:00 PMTuesday 1:00 PM – 8:00 PMWednesday 1:00 PM – 8:00 PMThursday 1:00 PM – 8:00 PMFriday 1:00 PM – 9:00 PMSaturday 12:00 Noon – 9:00 PM*Hours are subject to availability. Please call 469.248.0953 or email bookings@rainbowvomit.com for more information.WHERE: Rainbow Vomit is located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART at 3609 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75226 (map).PRICING:GENERAL ADMISSION (ALL AGES) $23-$28 Includes entrance for 1 hour into Rainbow VomitSTUDENTS (13-18 or w/ ID) / MILITARY / SENIOR $20-$25CHILDREN’S ADMISSION (3-12) $17-$20 eachChildren under the age of 3 don’t need a ticketPlease note that all sales are final unless trip insurance is purchased, but transferring to other days is permitted.

Behind the scenes look at Rainbow Vomit's Instagram-worthiness in Dallas