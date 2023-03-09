CIO Management Tool Kit 2023: The Top 10 Management and Planning Priorities that CIOs Face

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO Management Tool Kit - 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CIO management concerns are constantly changing but the solutions are always centered around three factors: technology, infrastructure and people

This tool kit has been updated to reflect changes to the IT Infrastructure caused by the Pandemic - including WFH and Cloud processing. It meets all of the EU's GDPR mandated requirements and reflects all of the requirements of the California Privacy Act. It contains a Privacy Compliance Policy with its associated electronic forms and job descriptions.

The IT Management Tool Kit components are over 2,500 pages in length is provided in MS WORD and PDF formats and includes the following:

Security Manual Template

How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing

IT Job Family Classification HandiGuide

All of the Job Descriptions as individual MS Word files

Interview and Hiring Guide

Latest IT Salary Survey

IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle plus Electronic Forms

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire

Vulnerability and Threat Assessment Tool

Top CIO Management and Planning Priorities

In a recent survey of CIO and C-Level executives Janco identified the top 10 management and planning priorities that CIOs face and they relate to the three areas mentioned above.

Top 10 CIO Management and Planning Priorities

The analyst conducted a survey of 274 IT functions across multiple industries and from mega corporations to companies with as few as 50 IT professionals. In 2023 the top 10 priorities:

Security and Hacking - Internal and external threats are on the increase and CIO continues to be focused on this.

Compliance - With the expansion of the infrastructure to address eCommerce, the possibility of a downturn, and a shortage of compliance talent moved this up.

Cost Control - When the economy was booming last year, many CIOs are not that concerned. Today that is not the case.

Budget Management - Important as inflation continues to be an issue and the recovery falters adjust the optimistic budgets that were created last year need to be adjusted.

Access Management - Network management and control now have an even greater role than before. In 2021, 67% of the individual interviewed placed that in the top ten. Now it is a priority for 52%.

Privacy/Identity Protection - With the rise of WFH, GDPR, and CCPA data privacy is a top ten priority.

Productivity of IT - Many IT functions are top-heavy with too many layers of management and non-essential staff who add to IT overhead impacting overall productivity. This had the greatest shift in importance as both CIO and CFO looked to eliminate "non-essential" staff.

Mobile Computing - Mobile and end-user computing requires applications to be outward facing, functional on a myriad of devices, and user-friendly. Most of this work was completed last year. Now it has a priority for 49% of the interviewees versus 69% in 2022.

Blockchain, ERP, and Cloud - There is still a high demand for applications that are internet based and outward facing to clients and customers. These are important. We found no initiatives in this arena that have been canceled. Rather we have not seen as many of these "new" projects initiated.

Work From Home - Was not even on the radar before the pandemic and is being deemphasized as a priority but still falling in the top 10 with a drop of 75% to 32% of the respondents saying it was a top priority.

Summary:

Covid-19 significantly alters the priorities for CIOs as CFOs begin to adjust to impacts on the way companies now operate

2023 Edition of IT Management Tool Kit Released

IT Management Tool Kit

CIOs and CTOs are in a constantly evolving field, however, world class CIOs and CTOs focus on three areas to help them manage more effectively. They are:

Technology

People

Infrastructure

Everything was humming along at a pace that was controlled and operating effectively. Then the pandemic (COVID-19) hit and how companies operate shifted dramatically. Work From Home (WFH) became the way many businesses now function.

Everything from customer relations, inventory replenishment, order process, and staff meetings now are being accomplished on-line. Companies like Zoom (for teleconferencing) began to be the new normal. In the case of Zoom they had to meet the demand for their services plus update the overall infrastructure of their application to meet the security and privacy demands of their customer base. In one week, users were challenged with change after change the company had to implement to meet the security and privacy requirement of the WFH workforce.

As a result of this shift the analyst conducted a limited survey of 97 CIOs and CFOs to see how their priorities had shifted. The survey was conducted over the telephone and via video conferencing. Each of the individuals survey had limited time to give us. However, 92 of the individuals were able to spend the time necessary to complete the survey. As a result of the survey, we updated our CIO Management Toolkit to reflect the new realities of the CIO's priorities.

