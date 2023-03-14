Aiken County Rolls Out Smarter, Carolina-Compliant CAMA with Patriot Properties/Catalis
The tools that Patriot’s best-in-class CAMA solution provides will give Aiken County the support needed to move into the future.”AIKEN, SC, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining other South Carolina counties in embracing smarter CAMA solutions, Aiken County has upgraded its Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system for property valuation. With the expertise of Patriot Properties, a division of Catalis Tax & CAMA, Inc., Aiken County now enjoys more straightforward, streamlined, and smarter capabilities. From the supported initial conversion to sustained functionality assessments, the implementation team at Patriot ensured that Aiken County’s CAMA function remained robust through a seamless transition.
For over 35 years, Patriot’s CAMA Solution has provided best-in-class solutions for jurisdictions seeking to ensure equitable valuation. With 19 years of experience in South Carolina, Patriot also brings a thorough knowledge of state statutes, thriving relationships with South Carolina’s assessor community, and software capabilities that can handle even the most perplexing statutes in the Palmetto State.
By maximizing the resources of the Assessor’s Office, enhancing the analysis capability of appraisals, and harnessing cutting-edge geospatial integration, Patriot’s CAMA solution meets best practices of Enterprise CAMA while staying current with all legislative requirements through its cloud-based automation. User-friendly functionality integrates seamlessly with the county’s preferred valuation methods and support modules, defining team roles, and simplifying workflow protocols. Sophisticated digital tools, from mobile collection capabilities to GIS parcel layers, provide even more advanced spatial and statistical analysis.
“Patriot’s long-term presence in South Carolina gave us confidence that its CAMA solution would immediately take on the needs of our Assessor’s office,” said Les Ratliff, Aiken County Assessor. “Already, Patriot’s CAMA solution has yielded a clearer snapshot of property valuation with more efficiency. Backed with responsive client support and a thorough understanding of assessment capping, Patriot gives us powerful tools to simplify our entire administrative system while enhancing our CAMA database.”
“We are thrilled with our new partnership with Aiken County,” said Steve Ashbacher, EVP, Catalis Tax & CAMA. “The tools that Patriot’s best-in-class CAMA solution provides will give Aiken County the support needed to move into the future.”
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.
