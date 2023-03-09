Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort Named 2022 Businesses of the Year

Hospitality Award and Entertainment and Recreation Award

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization received the prestigious Hospitality Award from the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Business of the Year Awards. Additionally, Sycuan's Singing Hills Golf Resort was awarded the Entertainment & Recreation Award.

For more than a century, The East County Honors Annual Awards Gala has become the premier celebration in San Diego East County, honoring businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and recognizing the tremendous and lasting impact they've made on the community. This year, the SDEC Chamber celebrated their 111th Annual East County Honors Awards Gala at Sycuan Casino Resort.

"The goal for the past 111 years is to create an event that recognizes outstanding businesses and business professionals for what they do in our community," said Rick Wilson, president and CEO at San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce. "Each year, the event builds momentum to the point that the event now has over 350 attendees. The past three years having EC Honors at Sycuan Casino Resort has really helped add to the experience that attendees have when coming to the annual awards gala."

Sycuan has been a devoted member of the SDEC Chamber for more than a decade and has partnered on several initiatives and events over the years including the Annual Grip It & Rip It Golf Tournament, the Annual Installation and Awards Dinner and the Women in Leadership Luncheon.

"We are honored for Sycuan and Singing Hills to be recognized as 2022 businesses of the year," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "At both properties, our goal is to create an experience for our guests that is always second to none. We'd like to thank the SDEC Chamber for their commitment to East County region and a big congratulations to all of the other winners."

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 39 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

