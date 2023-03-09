National Mortgage News publishes the fifth annual Best Mortgage Companies To Work For

The 2023 list reveals how these firms have maintained transparency and stability for employees during rocky times in the home financing market.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Mortgage News, Arizent's essential resource for the residential mortgage industry, has announced its fifth annual Best Mortgage Companies to Work For list. This initiative recognizes firms for their employee benefits, amenities and staff engagement programs that acknowledge internal successes and help their local communities. This year's rankings highlight how they've created transparency and stability for their employees as mortgage loan volumes have declined.

"Despite economic uncertainties and other challenges in the mortgage industry, these lenders have demonstrated that supporting their employees has remained one of their top priorities," Heidi Patalano, Editor-in-Chief of National Mortgage News, says. "Their strategic decisions create a great example for other firms to follow in the future."

These companies were selected based on a two-part survey that evaluated each firm based on their workplace policies, business practices, internal systems and demographics. The second part involved employee feedback based on their own experiences.

"By hosting town halls and open forums, these firms have shown their respect, trust and support for the people who have more questions for them as the broader outlook continues to be a bit foggy," Patalano adds. "Their family-friendly policies, such as lactation facilities, paid maternity leave and flexible working options also go a step further to create inclusive company cultures."

The mortgage industry has a notable trek ahead of it when it comes to implementing a family-friendly environment for its employees, but it's getting better. Many of these firms allow their staff to work around life events like hospital visits, school recitals and more. While increasing time for maternity leave, these organizations are allowing the fathers to take time off in different increments.

To qualify for the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For initiative, honorees can be government entities, for-profit or not-for-profit businesses that are publicly or privately owned. These mortgage firms must have operations in the United States for at least a year and employ a minimum of 15 permanent workers.

These organizations must be stand-alone mortgage lenders, brokers, servicers or a unit of a diversified financial services firm. Investment banks, securitization firms, government-sponsored entities, mortgage technology companies and mortgage insurers are not eligible for this recognition program.

The complete list of firms and their stories can be read here:

https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/list/2023-best-mortgage-companies-to-work-for

