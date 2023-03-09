Auction of Washington Wines Announces 2023 Event Season Benefiting the Community

Returning for its 36th year of fundraising in 2023, the Auction of Washington Wines announces a full calendar of wine events and auctions in April and August. Wine industry leader Annette Alvarez-Peters is the Auction of Washington Wines' honorary chair for 2023.

The Auction of Washington Wines returns for its 36th year of fundraising in 2023, announcing a full calendar of wine events and auctions in April and August. Wine industry leader Annette Alvarez-Peters is the Auction of Washington Wines' honorary chair for 2023.

The Auction of Washington Wines promotes awareness and growth of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the community, with ongoing contributions to three beneficiaries: Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and the AWW Industry Grant Partner, Vital Wines.

The auction returned to a full slate of in-person events for the first time in three years in 2022, raising more than $4.2 million. Since its inception in 1988, the organization has raised more than $59 million.

Auction of Washington Wines 36th Annual Fundraising Events Season

April 18-23: Wine Country Celebrations Online Auction (join bidding here)

April 18: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Matthews Winery, Woodinville (tickets here)

April 20: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Fiction @ J. Bookwalter, Richland (tickets here)

April 22: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Cairdeas Winery, Chelan (tickets here)

August 9-12: Gala Online Auction

August 10: TOAST! Industry Awards at Chateau Ste. Michelle

August 11: Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction at Chateau Ste. Michelle

August 12: Gala at Chateau Ste. Michelle

The 2023 program begins in April with the Wine Country Celebrations Online Auction, as well as three Vintner Dinners at Washington wineries in Woodinville, Richland, and Chelan. The Wine Country Celebrations Online Auction, which runs from April 18 through 23, features two-day wine country getaways and AVA-specific travel, coveted bottle lots, private tasting experiences, and more.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinners, which offer an exclusive experience for guests to dine alongside winemakers in three different Washington wine regions. On April 18, Matthews Winery in Woodinville hosts the first Vintner Dinner featuring wines from Matthews Winery, Baer Winery, and Quiddity Wines. The second Vintner Dinner takes place on April 20 at Fiction @ J. Bookwalter in Richland, in the Columbia Valley AVA.The final Vintner Dinner is at Cairdeas Winery in the Lake Chelan AVA on April 22, featuring wines from Cairdeas and Amos Rome Vineyards.

This summer, the Auction of Washington Wines returns with the Gala Online Auction from August 8 to 12. The Washington wine community gives generously to ensure there is something for everyone included in this annual auction, with unique wine packages, wine-themed items, and incredible winery experiences up for bid.

On August 10, the Auction of Washington Wines recognizes emerging and diverse leaders at the TOAST! Industry Awards, held at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville. The awards honor individuals who have worked for the betterment and continued success of Washington wine. Last year's award winners included Bob Betz, MW, for a Lifetime Achievement Award, winemaker Shae Frichette of Frichette Winery (Emerging Leader), wine grower Dick Boushey (Award of Distinction), and writer Sean P. Sullivan (Wine Industry Champion), among others.

The Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction is the largest celebration of Washington wine in the Auction of Washington Wines calendar. This takes place on August 11 on the beautiful grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle, and provides an opportunity to meet Washington winemakers as they pour wines from across the state. Tasting bars at the picnic feature more than 100 wines paired with gourmet food stations from top local restaurants. The Barrel Auction is the focal point of the picnic, featuring 30 wineries pouring samples of a yet-to-be-released wine up for bid.

The Auction of Washington Wines' Gala on August 12 is the marquee fundraising event for the 2023 season. The Gala is held at Chateau Ste. Michelle, and promises a spectacular evening celebrating Washington wine. A social hour with a luxury wine bottle auction opens the evening. Guests sit at winemaker-hosted tables for a four-course dinner created by local chefs. The Gala offers exclusive auction items in a live auction, and the party continues under the stars at the Gala After-Party.

"The Auction of Washington Wines team is proud to champion the Washington wine industry while supporting the work of our three philanthropic partners," said Jamie Peha, Executive Director of Auction of Washington Wines. "Our mission has never been more important, and as the industry grows and changes, we look forward to welcoming newcomers to experience it at its best and join our loyal patrons at this year's incredible series of events."

The Auction of Washington Wines is thrilled to announce the honorary chair for 2023 is Annette Alvarez-Peters. The honorary chair is selected every year based on their contribution to the Washington wine industry. The longtime wine buyer for Costco Wholesale, Alvarez-Peters sits on the Board of Directors for MISA Imports and Crimson Wine Group. She is recognized globally as a top leader in the wine industry, and serves in advisory and mentorship roles for Wine Unify, Women of the Vine and Spirits, and Batonnage Forum.

The Auction of Washington Wines Industry co-chairs are Linda and Cam Myhrvold, who have both served on the Foundation Board for Seattle Children's. The Auction of Washington Wines Community co-chairs are Laura and Ian MacNeil, who have supported the Washington wine industry since 1996.

ABOUT AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES

The Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $59 million since its inception in 1988. Washington's premier wine auction uplifts the state's wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides much needed medical care to vineyard workers. Key supporters for 2023 include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the Seattle Times, PNC Bank and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. For more information visit auctionofwawines.org.

