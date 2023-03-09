Comstock and Clyde's Restaurant Group Announce Ebbitt House at Reston Station

Launch will be first new location for iconic D.C. restaurant

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI ("Comstock"), a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a lease agreement with Clyde's Restaurant Group ("CRG"), a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company GHC, to open Ebbitt House, a stylish modern spin on Old Ebbitt Grill, at its Reston Station development.

Located at 1860 Reston Row Plaza, Ebbitt House will serve as the first ever expansion of CRG's Old Ebbitt Grill brand, the well-known D.C. institution that has attracted generations of guests with its signature happy hours and raw bar. Slated to open in 2025, Ebbitt House will feature a 300-seat indoor dining experience with two bars, along with 125 outdoor seats and a patio bar. The menu will include curated offerings of the American classics for which Old Ebbitt Grill is known.

"Reston Station is shaping up to be the most prominent location along the Dulles corridor," said Jeff Owens, CFO & Corporate Development, Clyde's Restaurant Group. "CRG is thrilled to partner with Comstock to introduce a restaurant brand that is both new and iconic. We are delighted to be returning to the Reston community, where Clyde's has been a presence for over thirty years."

The leasing brokers for Clyde's Restaurant Group are Next Realty, led by George Galloway. Branding touches and design for Ebbitt House are being provided by Studio K Creative, led by Karen Herold, and architecture will be led by Griz Dwight at Grizform Design Architects.

"I have had a strong relationship with the Clyde's Group dating back to the 1990s and have always felt there would be great synergies between both Comstock and Clyde's as creators of iconic Northern Virginia real estate locations," said Tim Steffan, COO of Comstock. "The addition of Ebbitt House to our already remarkable merchandising lineup further strengthens Reston Station as a ‘first thought' dining and entertainment destination in Northern Virginia."

About Clyde's Restaurant Group

Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG) is one of the nation's most successful and enduring restaurant companies. In 1963, the original Clyde's opened in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The brand has expanded to include 12 properties in Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland, and the District of Columbia: Clyde's of Georgetown, Clyde's of Chevy Chase, Clyde's at Mark Center, Tower Oaks Lodge, Clyde's of Gallery Place, Clyde's Willow Creek Farm, Old Ebbitt Grill, The Tombs, 1789 Restaurant, Fitzgerald's, The Hamilton and The Hamilton Live. All of Clyde's restaurants, while distinctively different than the next, share the same reputation for exemplary customer service, an unforgettable atmosphere and a chef-driven menu featuring high-quality fresh ingredients. All CRG concepts share a commitment to its people and the region they serve, proudly fostering an environment of inclusivity, respect, and exceptional hospitality. For more information, please visit Clydes.com and Ebbitt.com.

About Graham Holdings Company

Graham Holdings Company GHC is a diversified holding company whose operations include educational services, home health and hospice care, television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news, automotive dealerships, manufacturing, hospitality and consumer internet companies. For more information, please visit ghco.com.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google GOOGL, ICF International ICFI, Spotify SPOT, Qualtrics International XM, TransUnion TRU, Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned, with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia's first JW Marriott Hotel and Condominium Residences that will open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces in the currently under construction Phase II of Reston Station is a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These new retail offerings join Founding Farmers, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, and numerous other dining offerings at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation's best real estate markets. Comstock's developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

