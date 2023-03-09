Tartaglione Announces $3 Million PCCD Grants for Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA – March 8th, 2023 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione announced $2,993,346 in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency allocates and awards grants to organizations that demonstrate commitment to the Commission’s strategic priorities and mission. The grants announced today include funds from the Federal JAG State Share Funds, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, and the Federal/ State Opioid Response Funds.

“As we have seen far too often, we spend too much time dealing with the consequences of crime without addressing the root causes and its prevention,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The funds the PCCD are releasing to Philadelphia-based organizations like Temple University will provide critical resources and support to organizations across our city working to find solutions to the systemic issues behind crime and create a safer and more peaceful Philadelphia for everyone.”

The PCCD funding was awarded as followed:

Federal JAG State Share Funds

Temple University – $235,380 for addressing racial and ethnic disparities.

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

Temple University – $1,767,049 for upgrading training and surveillance systems.

Federal/ State Opioid Response Funds

Courage Medicine Health Center – $500,000 for opioid and substance use disorder treatment programs.

Philadelphia Legal Assistance – $490,920 for Medical Legal Community Partnership for opioid and substance use disorder treatment programs.

More information on the PCCD can be found on the Commission’s website.

###