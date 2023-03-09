UPDATE: Death of Man at NJ Turnpike Determined to be the Result of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

PEDRICKTOWN — The Attorney General’s Office today announced that the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred at a New Jersey Turnpike Service Area in Salem County on February 28, 2023, has revealed that Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill, died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As previously announced, Mr. Foggy suffered the self-inflicted wound at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area in the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, Salem County, while in the presence of law enforcement. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. later that same night at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

A review of the incident is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

That review is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

