Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,301 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Death of Man at NJ Turnpike Determined to be the Result of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

PEDRICKTOWN — The Attorney General’s Office today announced that the ongoing investigation into the incident that occurred at a New Jersey Turnpike Service Area in Salem County on February 28, 2023, has revealed that Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill, died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As previously announced, Mr. Foggy suffered the self-inflicted wound at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area in the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, Salem County, while in the presence of law enforcement.  He was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. later that same night at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

A review of the incident is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

That review is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###

You just read:

UPDATE: Death of Man at NJ Turnpike Determined to be the Result of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more