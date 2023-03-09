Serco selected to Help Connect Job Seekers and Employers in Second Catchment Area

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Canada Inc. (Serco), has been selected by the Government of Ontario to implement a new Employment Services Delivery Model for the Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie Catchment as part of the province’s Employment Services Transformation (EST) program. Leading a consortium with Deloitte Canada and Thrive Career Wellness, this program, which is overseen by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, aims to assist job seekers in upskilling and matching them to employment opportunities that result in meaningful long-term careers.



This selection follows Serco’s previous announcement in September 2022, when the Company was awarded the same project supporting the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment. Ontario’s EST supports the government’s vision of building an employment services system that is locally responsive and community-based, outcomes-focused, client-centred and provides simplified and effective pathways for individuals to find sustainable employment.

In support of EST, the Serco-led Consortium will manage all employment services in Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie, including the introduction of a new digital services delivery tool that enables local job seekers to virtually manage their job search, discover and match with local employers. Working in partnership with non-profit organizations and employability providers in the region, the program will:

Provide employment services for both job seekers and businesses

Assess job seekers’ needs and barriers to the job market

Assist with the development of new skills and identify transferable skills of job seekers to move into more sustainable long-term employment



“To be selected by the Province of Ontario to expand our support for the employment services transformation initiative is a great privilege,” said Natasha McLean, Managing Director, Serco Canada. “Over the last four months, we have engaged with stakeholders in the Kingston-Pembroke catchment, and we look forward to expanding our efforts to support those searching for sustainable long-term employment in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Barrie area. Our team is confident that our approach will enable us to successfully work with our partners, local service providers, municipalities, and the corresponding communities.”

Serco will deliver these goals with the support of an experienced team at Deloitte, Canada’s largest human and social services transformation practice, and Thrive Career Wellness, a made-in-Ontario leading edge technology innovator specializing in providing digital career transition tools to support job seekers and connect employers. Serco is also partnering with not-for-profits that are recognized leaders in employability services: Corbrook Awakening Abilities, an organization that provides support to adults and youth with disabilities; the Canadian Council for Rehabilitation and Work (CCRW), a national not-for-profit that promotes and supports meaningful and equitable employment of people with disabilities; and Springboard Services, an organization that helps at risk and vulnerable youth through critical transitions in their lives.

While this contract award is a first-of-its-kind for Serco in Canada, the international Company has been delivering employment skills for over a decade in England and Wales. During this time, over 60,000 citizens have received Serco delivered training, including vocational training and development, in-work training for businesses, leadership development for the education sector, and programs that target the growth needs of local businesses.

