Krill Arctic Foods Announces Plans to Bring World’s Newest Superfood “Krill Meat” to the American Market

Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food”
— Hippocrates
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world pivots to eco-friendly and sustainable products, Krill Arctic Foods has officially announced their plans to bring “the world’s newest superfood” to the market. Krill, scientific name Euphausia Superba, unlike any other seafood, feeds strictly on Phytoplankton, making their meat naturally gluten-free, the cleanest and purest source of Omega 3’s (EPA and DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, and protein. Krill meat is a protein source like no other with 20% more digestible protein than that of any fish, meat, poultry, or plant-based food.

While krill meat may be new to people in the United States, it has been around for generations, and its multitude of health benefits make Krill meat the healthiest available protein known to mankind. When compared to other popular canned fishes like tuna, krill’s protein content is much higher, as well as healthier overall. One can of 105-gram serving is 67 calories and contains a combination of iron, protein, vitamins, and antioxidants too impressive to overlook.

During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for Krill Arctic Foods was quoted saying, “Our krill meat is wild caught, blanched, fully cleaned, and frozen at sea within 3 to 4 hours of being caught to retain optimal quality and nutrients. The meat is then heat sealed inside the cans with water and its own natural oils. Naturally gluten-free, it is a great food choice for people that are gluten intolerant.” He went on to say, “Our krill meat is produced from krill caught within strict guidelines established by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to ensure and promote the health and sustainability of the krill population in the Antarctic Ocean.”
Antioxidant Astaxanthin, as well as a highly nutritious blend of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids bound to phospholipids, contribute to its long list of health benefits. Phospholipids better support the distribution of omegas within the body, allowing for superior integration into cell membranes. Other scientifically proven health benefits of consuming krill meat include:

• Improves heart health
• Lowers cholesterol
• Reduces inflammation
• Maintains healthy eyes and vision
• Supports brain function
• Reduces the risk of developing autoimmune diseases and cancers
• Aids in weight loss, metabolic and reproductive health
• Anti-aging and promotes healthier skin, hair, and nails
• Neutralizes free radicals to prevent cellular damage
• Aids in lowering depression
• Helps support healthy liver function

To learn more about Krill and why Krill meat is the healthiest seafood available, visit Krill Arctic Foods website at http://www.krillarcticfoods.com.

