Gov. Henry McMaster Nominates the Next Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today nominated William H. Floyd to be the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW). Previously the agency's chief of staff, Floyd has served as acting executive director since March 1, following the retirement of Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

"With tens of thousands of jobs created in just the last few years, it is paramount we have a leader at DEW who can help strengthen our workforce and fill these jobs," said Governor Henry McMaster. "With his experience as chief of staff and 35-year career as a certified labor and employment specialist, William Floyd is the right person to lead the agency forward and build upon the strong foundation already in place at DEW."

Prior to joining DEW, Floyd practiced law for 35 years as a certified labor and employment law specialist and has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2008. He has served on the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors as well as the Chamber’s Human Resource and Manufacturing Committees. He also served on the S.C. Bar Employment and Labor Law Section and Military Law Section. For a copy of Floyd's biography, click here.

“Great things are happening in South Carolina, and I am privileged to be part of this growth and activity as the Acting Executive Director,” said William Floyd. “I have spent my career as a lawyer learning the workforce needs and challenges of employers and employees. I am excited about approaching these challenges through full-time public service. As Acting Executive Director, I hope to continue the momentum of this great workforce agency and work to help coordinate an efficient and effective workforce development system on behalf of jobseekers, employers and the state.”

Floyd was screened by the South Carolina Senate's Committee to Investigate Candidates for DEW Tuesday morning.

Floyd received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College and his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The governor’s appointment is subject to senate approval.

Floyd, 60, and his wife Ellen are residents of Lexington and have three adult children. A copy of his headshot can be found here.