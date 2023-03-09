Carter Lumber expanding South Carolina footprint with Florence County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carter Lumber, a leading building materials supplier, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Florence County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Headquartered in Kent, Ohio, Carter Lumber is a privately held, family-owned company with more than 170 locations across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. In addition to lumber, the company sells a broad range of building supplies including decking, doors, kitchens, siding and windows. Carter Lumber is the fourth largest professionally focused lumber and building materials supplier in the nation.

With existing operations in Easley and Rock Hill, this will mark the company’s third South Carolina location and first facility in Florence County. Located at 305 West Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville, Carter Lumber’s plans include renovating a 120,000-square-foot facility in Florence County to manufacture roof and floor trusses along with hanging interior door units. This location will also serve as a millwork warehouse for stock mouldings, and the products from the Florence County facility will be delivered to residential, commercial and multi-family job sites.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Carter Lumber team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Carter Lumber has done business in South Carolina since the 1970s, and it has always been a pro-business state filled with opportunities to grow. That same spirit exists in the state today, and we are excited to be opening this location to take advantage of those many opportunities. The manufactured products this new facility will produce are vital to builders in the region as it continues to grow. We look forward to partnering in that growth today and into the future.” -Carter Lumber President Jeff Donley

“South Carolina is a place where businesses come to thrive, and Carter Lumber's investment is another testament to that fact. Congratulations to Carter Lumber, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud that Carter Lumber continues to do business in South Carolina. The company’s investment, new jobs and new operations represent increased opportunities for Florence County and underscore the ongoing success that is possible within our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We congratulate Carter Lumber on their decision to locate in Florence County! The 80 new jobs that Carter Lumber will create will positively impact the Johnsonville community for years to come. We look forward to supporting Carter Lumber as they begin operations in southern Florence County.” -Florence County Council Chair Willard Dorriety

“The North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA) is excited to welcome Carter Lumber to Florence County. We are honored to be part of their most recent expansion in South Carolina and look forward to their investment bringing jobs and opportunities to the region.” -NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill

FIVE FAST FACTS