Fujifilm Introduces Synapse® Pathology at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, will showcase its newly branded Synapse Pathology (formerly Dynamyx) in booth #617 at the March 11-16 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) annual meeting in New Orleans. Synapse Pathology is an open, vendor-agnostic, end-to-end digital pathology solution designed for medical facilities that handle large volumes of pathological images across multiple locations. Synapse Pathology delivers digital images for diagnosis 1.7 hours faster* than glass slides, and facilitates instant sharing of patient cases with subspecialists, allowing for speedier diagnosis and treatment of patients.

“We’re excited to unveil Fujifilm’s robust Synapse Pathology at the largest gathering of pathologists in the world. Fujifilm’s prowess in enterprise imaging coupled with a rich history in digital pathology gained from the recent acquisition of the Dynamyx technology makes Fujifilm a premier partner,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president, pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “No company is better poised than Fujifilm to partner with healthcare providers that seek to enable the digitization and integration of pathology images and data into the electronic health record and to help streamline care delivery for oncology patients and clinical teams.”

Fujifilm’s Synapse Pathology software was designed by pathologists for pathologists to assist in creating a modern and innovative approach to the art of precision diagnosis. The software’s capabilities include using whole slide images from multiple scanning vendors to create an easier path for more pathology labs to digitize and realize the benefits of faster patient results, centralized imaging records, and enterprise access to images for all clinicians.

The system uses an intuitive UI to put the tools each pathologist needs at their fingertips. The solution also includes an online digital assistant to help pathologists navigate case information and presents tools for measurements, annotations, collaboration, and messaging.

Fujifilm completed its asset purchase of Inspirata, Inc.’s digital pathology business effective January 23, 2023. Dynamyx® - now Synapse Pathology – is part of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio —an award-winning suite of healthcare IT solutions that unify imaging, data access and workflows across the health system. The integrated technologies will be demonstrated for the first time ever at USCAP – click here to learn more and to schedule your USCAP demonstration.

