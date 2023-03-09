SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self Storage Facility in Livingston, NJ

/EIN News/ -- Livingston, NJ, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility, strategically located at 644 W Mt Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ, with frontage on the heavily used State Route 10.

SecureSpace Livingston offers 97,250 net rentable square feet of 100% climate controlled storage units, on a 4.5 acre site that includes 94 covered RV parking spaces. The lot is situated directly on a key commercial corridor that services the surrounding affluent neighborhoods, with a three-mile radius household median income of more than $150,000.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, an open-concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), cutting edge security systems, and friendly staff to assist customers with their storage needs.

“I am thrilled to announce that SecureSpace Livingston is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Livingston township is a truly lovely area. We are extremely excited to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of this community.”

The town of Livingston was officially established in 1813. During the American Revolution, Livingston was an important center of activity, with several battles taking place in the area. Since then, Livingston has developed into one of the most affluent townships in the state. Livingston's picturesque park system offers many activities for residents to enjoy throughout the year such as hiking trails, playgrounds and open fields. The township is also known for its close-knit community spirit.

Residents and newcomers may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Livingston is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

Aaron Kushner SecureSpace Self Storage (866) 521-8292 press@securespace.com