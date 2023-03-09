Museum of the City of New York Presents "New York Now: Home" - A New Photography Triennial Opening March 10th

Featuring Lens-Based Work From 33 Contemporary Artists Including Xyza Cruz Bacani, Naima Green, Alan Michelson, Irina Rozovsky, and Jamel Shabazz;The First Installation of the Recurring Exhibition Kicks Off MCNY's Centennial Year Programming

New York City, NY, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's no place like home…home is where the heart is…home, sweet home…feeling at home. There are many evocative and iconic expressions about the concept, but what does home in New York City look like today? Opening March 10th, New York Now: Home – the inaugural edition of the Museum of the City of New York's new contemporary photography triennial – considers the literal places we dwell and the homes we choose to make, exploring the many facets of contemporary homemaking in and around New York's five boroughs. Inspired by the Museum's landmark presentation of the same name in 2000, New York Now will occur every three years with different themes. Co-curated by Thea Quiray Tagle, Ph.D., associate curator of the Brown Arts Institute and the Bell Gallery at Brown University, and Sean Corcoran, MCNY's senior curator of prints and photographs, New York Now kicks off the Museum's centennial year programming.

"New York City is the world center of photography and has been a source of inspiration for generations of image-makers going back to the advent of the medium itself,” says Sarah M. Henry, Ph.D., Robert A. and Elizabeth Rohn Jeffe Chief Curator and Interim Director, Museum of the City of New York. “As New York’s storyteller for a century, Museum of the City of New York has collected and exhibited the best of this work since its founding in 1923. We are excited to launch our centennial celebrations with New York Now, our new series of photography exhibitions that will engage themes and issues of the contemporary city.”

“Lens-based work has an immediacy, an intimacy, and the power to build a connection between the artist, the subject, and the viewer that is unlike other media,” says Sean Corcoran. “With this, and future installations of New York Now, we have the opportunity to reflect and promote a range of perspectives and to highlight both established and emerging talents focusing on themes of relevance to New York, New Yorkers, and the experience of urban life.”

New York Now: Home is organized in four sections:

Home Crosses Borders explores the experiences of working, finding community, and making home for immigrant and refugee communities in New York City – with works by image-makers including Cynthia Santos-Briones, Alan Chin, and Diana Guerra.

Home Is Chosen highlights queer kinship and the power of creating family formations bound together by choice rather than blood. Featuring images by artists including Richard Renaldi, Laila Annmarie Stevens, and Joana Toro.

Home Is a Haven presents diverse class and race expressions of home, family, and community, with images that challenge the ideal of home as a site of safety and protection from the outside world. Featuring works by image-makers such as Ariana Faye Allensworth and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project (AEMP); Sara Bennett and Chantal Heijnen & Lou van Melik.

Home Is The Body shares images by artists including Nona Faustine, Cheryl Mukherji, and Dean Majd, who use their bodies –and portraiture– to grapple with intergenerational trauma and social histories of place.

“One of the things that makes New York Now: Home’s images distinctive is, in large part, the photographers’ gaze,” says Thea Quiray Tagle, Ph.D., co-curator of the exhibition. “The image-makers featured in the exhibition are engaged with their subjects, often working collaboratively with them to share their powerful stories. The results are unique and often underexposed perspectives of making home in New York that we may not see via mainstream media or in contemporary art representations.”

Featuring 33 image-makers whose work ranges from social documentary to conceptual, the exhibition celebrates the diversity of what home, family, kinship, and community are – and can be – in New York, now.

The artists featured in New York Now: Home are:

New York Now: Home is the result of the intense curatorial labor of sifting through submissions from more than 1,000 artists who answered a public call for images, as well as nominations for consideration made by the curators, the advisory committee—Michael Famighetti (Editor of Aperture magazine); Nicole Fleetwood (curator, writer, 2021 MacArthur Fellow, and Weldon Johnson Professor in the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University); Kris Graves (artist and founder of Monolith Editions); Kristen Lubben (curator, writer, and Executive Director of Magnum Foundation); and Brian Wallis (director of the Center for Photography at Woodstock and former chief curator of the International Center for Photography)—as well as institutional partners such as Aperture, The Bronx Documentary Center, CityLore, Penumbra, Photoville, and Queens Museum of Art.

An eponymous catalogue, published by KPG | Monolith Editions will be available in March 2023. There will also be programs and talks accompanying the exhibition including, among others:

Picturing Black Femme and Queer Communities in New York Now

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 PM

In-person

Join New York Now: Home exhibiting artists Naima Green, Nona Faustine, and Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for a conversation about photography as a creative apparatus for shifting dominant narratives, historical representations, and contemporary discourses about Black women, femme and queer folks, families, and communities in New York and beyond. This discussion about the power of critical Black feminist and queer gazes is moderated by Dr. Tanisha C. Ford, Professor of History at CUNY Graduate Center and author of Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion (2019).





New York Now - a discussion

Sunday, April 2 at AIPAD, time TBD

In-person

Curators Sean Corcoran and Thea Quiray Tagle sit down with moderator Kristen Lubben (Magnum Foundation and advisory council member) to discuss practices of home-making in New York and its representation in contemporary photography.

Supporters

New York Now: Home is made possible in part by The Andrew and Marina Lewin Family Foundation, Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Ronay and Richard Menschel, Jennifer and Andrew Marrus, David Dechman and Michel Mercure, William Talbott Hillman Foundation, the Dutch Culture USA program by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York, and other generous donors. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Museum is grateful to members of the Abbott Circle for its generous support of New York Now and the Museum’s extensive photography collection.





About Museum of the City of New York’s Photographs Collection

The photographs collection at the Museum of the City of New York consists of more than 400,000 prints and negatives that document New York City and its inhabitants from the mid-nineteenth century to the present. Some of New York's earliest photographic views are represented in the waxed-paper negatives of Victor Prevost, and the proliferation of the medium is exemplified by the Byron Collection of more than 22,000 images chronicling New York life from 1892 through 1942. The collection is a major repository of several noted photographers, including Jacob Riis, whose photographs reveal the Lower East Side's poverty and squalor in the late nineteenth century; Jessie Tarbox Beals’s depictions of turn-of-the century bohemian life in Greenwich Village; and Berenice Abbott's stunning Changing New York, a WPA photographic project that documents New York City in the 1930s. Additionally, the Museum's voluminous holdings incorporates the LOOK Magazine photographic archives featuring photographers such as Stanley Kubrick, John Vachon, and Arthur Rothstein; hundreds of images recently gifted by the Joy of Giving Something Foundation; and includes the work of commercial photographic firms such as Irving Underhill, the Wurts Brothers, Gottscho-Schleisner; along with photographic work commissioned by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White. Other contemporary holdings include work that examines the city’s built environment since the 1950s, including more than 60 photographs from Danny Lyon’s Destruction of Lower Manhattan series from the late 1960s, a collection of city views by Camilo Jose Vergara, and more 1,000 architectural views of New York by Edmund Gillon during the 1970s and 80s. The lives of New Yorkers on the city streets are documented through the eyes of photographers such as Diane Arbus, Harry Callahan, Martha Cooper, Robert Frank, Leonard Freed, Ed Grazda, Andre Kertez, Helen Levitt, and Jeff Mermelstein.

About the Museum of the City of New York

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, the Museum of the City of New York fosters understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. Winner of "Best Museum" in Time Out New York's "Best of the City 2021" and multiple American Alliance of Museums (AAM) awards, MCNY engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future. To connect with the Museum’s award-winning digital content, visit www.mcny.org; or follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY.

