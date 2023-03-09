[Latest] Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Size/Share Worth USD 63 Billion by 2030 at a 7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Industrial Air Compressor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 63 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2030.The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ariel Corporation, IHI Corporation Ltd, Howden Group Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren Co. Ltd., Mayekawa Mfg. Co. LTD, Kobe Steel Ltd, Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co. LTD., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The Japan Steel Works LTD., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Elgi Equipments, Sulzer Ltd., Danfoss A/S,, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Industrial Air Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Technology (Rotary, Centrifugal, Reciprocating), By Output (Up to 15 kW, 16 - 75 kW, 75 - 500 kW, More than 500 kW), By End-use (Food & beverage, Energy & Mining, Agriculture/Farming, Oil & gas, Semiconductor & electronics, Construction & municipal, Manufacturing, Pharma, Others), By Coolant Type (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"The demand for global Industrial Air Compressor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 63 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Industrial Air Compressor market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Industrial Air Compressor market.

Industrial Air Compressor Market: Overview

An industrial air compressor is a device that uses a gasoline engine, electric motor, or diesel to convert power into potential energy stored in compressed air. Industrial pumps and compressors have comparable jobs, but pumps concentrate on liquids like water and oil, whereas compressors pressurize air and gases. Agricultural facilities, industrial operations, running laundry pressers in dry cleaners, spraying crops, powering pneumatic gear, and ventilation silos all employ industrial air compressors. Various processes in food and beverage, oil and gas, and other industries also use them.

Growth Factors

Due to their ability to retrofit existing systems, low maintenance costs, and variable speed control, air compressors are employed more frequently in important end-use sectors. Energy-efficient compressors are in greater demand as a result of their economical operation.

The increased number of gas compressor stations has also given rise to growing worries about air quality. Air monitoring devices are also often implemented to assess the effects of air and gas compressors. In addition, the industry’s continued investments and non-oil-based initiatives are driving up demand for air compressors. Leading manufacturers are developing eco-friendly and low-maintenance systems to entice customers to adopt next-generation products.

Many businesses, including Ingersoll Rand Plc and Atlas Copco Inc., have developed high-performance next-generation systems to set their products apart from rivals. For instance, modern air compressors have lower noise levels and increased efficiency. As a result, many application areas have witnessed tremendous growth for cutting-edge compressors that offer high cost-saving techniques.

Due to consumers placing a greater emphasis on overall solutions and lifecycle costs, energy-efficient air compressors are becoming increasingly popular. Compressed air is also being used more frequently by industrial power tools, which further helps the market expand.

A growing emphasis on energy efficiency, energy recovery, and CO2 emissions is anticipated to drive the market as air compressor demand rises in the wake of COVID-19. The increased need for monitoring compressed air systems is projected to be a significant revenue growth throughout the forecasted period. Additionally, the demand for air compressors in the food and beverage market is anticipated to be driven by stringent food safety and health laws. A rise in oil and gas extraction investments in North America and the Middle East is also expected to contribute to the market growth for air compressors.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Industrial Air Compressor report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Segmental Overview

The market for Industrial Air Compressors is segmented into product, technology, end-user, output, and coolant type. Based on the product, in 2021, stationary air compressors in manufacturing will have a significant market share of about 55%. These compressors are also frequently found in the oil and gas sector, where they are utilized to power pneumatic machineries like pipelines and machinery for the extraction and purification of oil.

As these products are used more frequently in mining and construction, the portable air compressor segment is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Construction, among other industries, uses portable air compressors as dependable power sources for tools and machinery. The popularity of these compressors in low-duty applications has also grown due to their simplicity of use and low maintenance needs.

Regional Overview

Due to government investments in infrastructure development and fast industrialization, Asia Pacific will hold more than 30% market share in 2021. Air compressors are employed in numerous applications that promote industrial growth and those related to the food and beverage, manufacturing, home appliance, and oil and gas sectors. The market is anticipated to be driven by a sizable electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry base in China and Taiwan and several compressor manufacturers in India and China.

Growth in North America and Europe is anticipated to be steady during the projection period. However, rising investments in Eastern Europe are expected to accelerate industrial air compressor development. Additionally, the market will grow as a result of consumers’ increasing preference for items that are simple to use and low-energy.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 34 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 63 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 37 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Ariel Corporation, IHI Corporation Ltd, Howden Group Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren Co. Ltd., Mayekawa Mfg. Co. LTD, Kobe Steel Ltd, Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co. LTD., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The Japan Steel Works LTD., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Elgi Equipments, Sulzer Ltd., Danfoss A/S, and Others Key Segment By Product, Technology, Output, End-us, Coolant Type, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Industrial Air Compressor market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

2019: An energy-efficient line of portable air compressors in both electric and diesel form was introduced by the air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments.

2019: For the Indian market, Atlas Copco unveiled five new air compressor models. The primary goals of the launch of these goods are to meet changing consumer demands and increase productivity across various industries, including food and beverage, textile, and cement.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Industrial Air Compressor market and what is its expected growth rate?

What primary driving factors push the Industrial Air Compressor market forward?

What are the Industrial Air Compressor Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Industrial Air Compressor Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Industrial Air Compressor market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Prominent Players

Ariel Corporation

IHI Corporation Ltd

Howden Group Ltd.

Kaeser Kompressoren Co. Ltd.

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. LTD

Kobe Steel Ltd

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co. LTD.

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The Japan Steel Works LTD.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Elgi Equipments

Sulzer Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Others

Industrial Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

The global Industrial Air Compressor market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Rotary

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

By Output

Up to 15 kW

16 – 75 kW

75 – 500 kW

More than 500 kW

By End-use

Food & beverage

Energy & Mining

Agriculture/Farming

Oil & gas

Semiconductor & electronics

Construction & municipal

Manufacturing

Pharma

Others

By Coolant Type

Air-Cooled

Water-Cooled

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

