Exhibiting at SXSW: LASO Health Launches Innovative Healthcare Platform LASOPlus to Empower Patients and Providers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LASO Health (LASO), has launched a new online platform that connects patients with healthcare providers, removing the barriers that prevent people from receiving the care they need. The new collaboration with Walmart Health Virtual Care further expands LASO’s services, enabling patients to access a range of healthcare services from anywhere, anytime. This innovative collaboration is a game-changer for healthcare access in the United States.

LASO Plus provides telehealth access nationwide for primary care, urgent care, and behavioral health services combined with LASO’s discounted prescriptions. LASO Plus offers unlimited visits with no copays, making healthcare accessible to everyone.

The company’s mission is simple, healthcare should be convenient and affordable – period! The platform allows everyone to book appointments anytime, anywhere. Whatever and however they choose, the user is always in control. At less than $1 per day, medical providers nationwide are available as often as needed, because there are no restrictions to the number of appointments a patient can set. And because it's not health insurance, there are no co-pays, no surprise bills, and no limits!

"We believe that healthcare should be centered around the patient, and our platform is designed to empower patients to take control of their health," said Founder, Dr. Hamed Mizani. "By providing patients with easy access to healthcare services and personalized health recommendations, we hope to improve patient outcomes and create a more efficient healthcare system."

LASO Health is committed to protecting patient privacy and data security. The platform uses state-of-the-art encryption to ensure that patient data is secure and confidential.

The LASO Plus platform is now available to patients and providers across the United States. To learn more about LASO Health and its innovative healthcare platform and products, visit www.LASOhealth.com.



Note to Media

LASO Health will be exhibiting onsite at South by Southwest (SXSW) at the Creative Industries Expo, Booth 1435. To schedule an interview with the Founder, Dr. Hamed Mizani and/or booth visits and demos with LASO Health representatives, please contact Heather Mahoney at 240.271.5762 or hmahoney@aboutbwf.com.

Approved press materials to be made public may be accessed here: D2C and B2B.



About LASO Health

LASO Health is a revolutionary app that links patients with verified medical experts and provides virtual health services via telehealth, including primary care, behavioral health, and urgent care visits. The app utilizes Walmart Health Virtual Care nationwide network of providers to offer a cost-effective and efficient healthcare solution to individuals and businesses. It allows patients to receive excellent medical care from anywhere, reducing the need for time-consuming and expensive doctor trips.