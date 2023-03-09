Nonfiction Gold Medal for Humony Leadership Book

Award-winning Humony Leadership Book Award-winning leadership author Steven Howaard Gold Medal Award Nonfiction Authors Association

Nonfiction Authors Association awards Gold Medal to Humony Leadership in recognition of being "a significant work with an important mission."

Humony Leadership is a significant work with an important message” — Nonfiction Authors Association

PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humony Leadership: Mindsets, Skills and Behaviors for Being a Successful People-Centric Leader, by award-winning leadership author Steven Howard, received a Gold Medal recognition from the Nonfiction Authors Association (NFAA).

The NFAA called the book “thorough and inclusive. To say that Humony Leadership is timely is an understatement. The content is valuable, necessary and, if implemented, would go a long way towards recovery from the havoc wreaked upon the world in very recent times.”

In their review of the book, the NFAA added, “Humony Leadership is a significant work with an important mission.”

Humony Leadership was released in August 2002 by Palm Springs-based imprint Caliente Press. The book is available through Amazon in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats. The author, Steven Howard, was recently named to the 200 Biggest Global Voices in Leadership list by the LeadersHum global network.

Humony is a word created by the author, comprising human, humanity, and harmony to emphasize the leading of people and the need for leaders to create workplaces of wellbeing and harmony.

“The key premise of the book,” says author Howard, “is that managing people is a 1980s construct. People do not want to be managed, much less micromanaged. They want to be led. To be motivated, empowered, trusted, and given challenging assignments that enable them to grow both professionally and personally. Humony Leadership is a better approach to leading people and achieving results.”

As Howard notes, “the role of a leader is no longer to be a task overseer and a reporter of results. The leader’s role today, at every level of every organization, is to be a people performance coach. To be successful, leaders must become people-centric in their thinking and actions.”

Humony Leadership was also voted the 8th Best Indie Book of 2022 by the readers at ReadFreely.com and received a Bronze Medal in the Business/Leadership category from Reader Views Literary Awards.

About Steven Howard

Steven Howard is the award-winning author of 22 leadership, business, and motivational books and the editor of nine professional and personal development books in the Project You series.

In 2023, Howard was named one of the 200 Biggest Global Voices on Leadership by the LeadersHum network. Howard was ranked 97th on this list.

Howard is well-known and recognized for his international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for over 30 years, in Singapore for 21 years, and in Australia for 12 years. He currently resides in Southern California and Mexico City.