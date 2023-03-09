Steve Leibsohn of Wetzel's Pretzels Awarded 2022 Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Steve Leibsohn, a multi-unit Wetzel's Pretzels (Wetzel's) owner, as a 2022 Franchisee of the Year. Leibsohn, who operates over 35 bakeries across Arizona, was honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

Leibsohn has been a dedicated Wetzel's Pretzels franchisee and brand ambassador for over 25 years, growing his pretzel footprint throughout the Grand Canyon State one deliciously sweet and salty bakery at a time. Since 1998, Leibsohn has been serving up handheld happiness to Arizonans across a plethora of Wetzel's flexible formats, including malls, Walmarts, stadiums and food trucks. Leibsohn started his Wetzel's story with his first bakery in Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and was immediately successful from day one. Recognizing the incredible demand, simple operations and snack industry leading AUVs, he quickly expanded across the desert. Now, with over 35 locations and counting, Leibsohn and Wetzel's are synonymous with shopping trips and are a staple during events at Chase Field and The Talking Stick Resort Arena.

"Steve has always been an incredible team player, with an entrepreneurial spirit that channels the ambitious nature of the Wetzel's Pretzels brand," said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel's Pretzels. "As a valued partner for decades, his consistent growth across a diverse range of store formats speaks volumes of his commitment to the brand. We're proud of his many accomplishments and the impact he's made in both his local community and the greater franchise network."

Leibsohn has always generously invested his time and resources to support worthy causes and aspiring entrepreneurs. As a committed philanthropist, community involvement comes second nature to Steve, who spearheaded a partnership with No Kid Hungry. Thanks to his dedication to this charity alone, Wetzel's Pretzels was able to donate more than $100,000 to fight childhood hunger. Steve also mentors new franchisees, helping to build the next generation of leaders.

"Joining the Wetzel's family over 25 years ago was the best decision I ever made," said Leibsohn. "When you find a franchisor you trust, a brand you believe in and a product that guests can't get enough of, 'work,' feels a lot more like fun. I'm humbled to be acknowledged by the IFA and look forward to continued growth in the restaurant industry."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. Recipients are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"This is the highest honor we bestow on individual owners, with its recipients representing the very best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We're proud to celebrate local business owners like Steve Leibsohn who exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

For additional information about the Wetzel's franchise opportunity, visit wetzelsfranchising.com.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel's Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouthwatering, portable snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 370 bakeries, including premier locations like Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World® Resort, Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort and Universal CityWalk™, continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and "gram-worthy" snacks. Its cult-like following includes famous fans like Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Trainor. As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise was recently being named to Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top Food Franchises list and included on Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity list for its Access to Equity Program, which makes franchise ownership more accessible for women and ethic minorities. Jennifer Schuler, the brand's first female CEO, was also recognized by Nation's Restaurant News as one of the "Most Influential CEOs in the Restaurant Industry" and Kim Freer was named to Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers list.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-leibsohn-of-wetzels-pretzels-awarded-2022-franchisee-of-the-year-by-international-franchise-association-301768186.html

SOURCE Wetzel's Pretzels