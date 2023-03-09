Statement by the NSF Director on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

The U.S. National Science Foundation's Fiscal Year 2024 budget request of $11.314 billion will fund research and education across all fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This funding will allow NSF to continue implementing the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, including support for the TIP Directorate, addressing research security requirements, and enhancing broadening participation and workforce development to train the next generation of STEM talent essential for continued U.S. technological competitiveness and global leadership.

The Biden-Harris administration today released the president’s budget for FY 2024. The budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security, and reduce the deficit by ensuring the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share—all while ensuring no one making less than $400,000 per year pays more in taxes.

"The Fiscal Year 2024 budget request reaffirms NSF’s mission and the Administration’s commitment to investing in science and engineering research, creating new partnerships to keep America competitive, and breaking down barriers to participation in STEM. NSF has a long and successful history of advancing the scientific enterprise through innovation and exploration, keeping the U.S. at the forefront of global science and engineering. By building on the 'CHIPS and Science Act' with the continued support of the White House and Congress and engaging the next generation of scientists and engineers, NSF stands ready to strengthen our national and economic security and create innovation anywhere and opportunities everywhere," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.

The budget makes critical, targeted investments in the American people that will promote greater prosperity and economic growth for decades to come. At NSF, the budget will:

Create Opportunities Everywhere. This whole-of-NSF strategy incorporates all directorates and offices and surpasses prior efforts by striving to ensure equity in program delivery, while building on the concept of the "missing millions." It focuses on expanding access and inclusion in STEM along individual, institutional and geographic lines.



Build a Resilient Planet. The impacts of a changing climate and the growing need for clean, reliable, sustainable energy demands an accelerated and integrated NSF-wide approach to engage scientists and engineers across disciplines through convergent research that addresses societal needs and integrates research and education. Funding will focus on action to meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis on people, places and economies.



Advance Emerging Industries for National and Economic Security. As the U.S. faces intensifying global competition for science and technology leadership, NSF will strengthen and scale investments in breakthrough technologies, innovation, and translation by expanding support for basic research, nurturing technology transfer, and empowering new approaches to potential application of research breakthroughs.



Strengthen Research Infrastructure. NSF investments in science and engineering have stimulated discovery and innovation in the design and development of novel infrastructure, giving rise to new and different forms of research infrastructure. Investments in FY 2024 will support modernization of existing research infrastructure and the development of new infrastructure.

Building on the President’s strong record of fiscal responsibility, the Budget more than fully pays for its investments—reducing deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade by asking the wealthy and big corporations to pay their fair share.

For more information on the president’s FY 2024 budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.