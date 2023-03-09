PFG's Core-Mark Division Wins Convenience Store News Category Captains Award

Core-Mark's innovative Perfectly Southern® Fresh Fried Chicken program turns heads in the Foodservice/Prepared Foods category

Performance Food Group Company's (PFG) PFGC Convenience division, Core-Mark, was recently awarded the Category Captain's Award in the Foodservice/Prepared Foods category by Convenience Store News for its Perfectly Southern® Fresh Fried Chicken program.

"The Core-Mark team is excited to be honored by Convenience Store News with a Category Captains Award," said Scott McPherson, Executive Vice President, President & Chief Executive Officer, Convenience. "We've seen how the convenience store market is changing with the addition and growth of prepared foods. Core-Mark is committed to helping convenience store owners navigate this shift, and we remain focused on increasing sales and profits for our customers through products like Perfectly Southern® Fresh Fried Chicken."

All Category Captain entries were judged based on factors such as product innovation; creativity in merchandising, marketing, promotion and advertising; use of consumer insights to drive entire category sales; innovative and dynamic category management tools and technologies; and fact-based evidence of market-specific or account-specific results.

"Winners in the Category Captains program stand out because they have earned retailer's trust and help their clients grow sales and profits in the entire category," said Linda Lasanti, Editor-in-Chief, Convenience Store News.

Core-Mark was one of 15 suppliers announced as winners in Convenience Store News' 2023 Category Captains awards program.

Entries were judged based on information supplied by participating suppliers by Past Times Marketing, a consumer research and product evaluation firm based in New York.

Category Captains 2023 winners will be featured in the March issue of Convenience Store News and on the publication's website, www.csnews.com.

Perfectly Southern® Fresh Fried Chicken is a licensed turnkey program also sold by Performance Foodservice.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

