Le Méridien Maldives Puts Females at the Forefront of the Resort’s Sustainability Initiatives

Since debuting in one of the world’s most fascinating destinations, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has been an eco-conscious hideaway of indigenous flora and fauna surrounded by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs teeming with marine life. Recipient of the BCA Green Mark GOLDPlus Award, the resort is proud to put females at the forefront of their crucial on-property initiatives that champion their philosophy to restore and protect the world’s greatest natural structures.

In honour of International Women’s Day 2023, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa takes pride in having a powerful female team members occupying inspiring and unique roles that are crucial to their ethos. From restoring coral reefs to caring for one largest state-of-the-art hydroponic farms in the Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa celebrates women today and every day.

Juby Thomas, Horticulture

Juby Thomas, Head Horticulturist, champions the resort’s commitment to sustainability as she completely manages and oversees the on-site hydroponic gardens. Ensuring all produce is fully organic, pesticide-free, and replenished using rainwater collected in a 30,000-litre tank, Juby has been instrumental in developing a thriving greenhouse program that encourages guests to witness and engage with the beauty of nature and learn about the resort’s efforts to protect it, followed by a unique dining experience featuring freshly harvested ingredients. Not only does the greenhouse provide produce for neighbouring island in the Maldives, but it is also a blueprint for the resort’s food menus. From cocktail apothecary to kids cooking, Juby plays a pivotal role as a team member of resort and ambassador of sustainability.

Candice Gunning, Marine Biologist

An animal-lover by nature, Candice Gunning set out to be a vet before turning to marine biology to study how ecosystems work to help create a better tomorrow. She takes her natural passion for the water and educating others to the marine conservation project at the resort. From devising a marine programme that teaches guests about turtles and stingrays, mangroves, seagrass and highlighting the importance of these natural habitats, to snorkelling trips, dolphin cruises, and a reef restoration activity that allows families to get involved, interact with the environment and each other, whilst feeling a responsibility to preserve. An ambassador for the resort’s virtues, Candice works ardently to care to the natural surroundings of the resort to not only protect the natural beauty of the island but also the natural habitats of the sea creatures.

“We are extremely proud to have Juby and Candice as female leaders in our sustainability efforts,” said Nilesh Singh, General Manager of Le Meridien Resort & Spa. “Their dedication, passion, and sense of responsibility towards the environment are inspirational, and we are confident that through their guidance and efforts, we will continue to achieve our sustainability goals.”

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is committed to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable tourism practices. Through the leadership of Juby and Candice, the resort is able to showcase its commitment to the environment in an intentional and impactful way.