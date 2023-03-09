CALIFORNIA LOCOS Announces Project in Partnership with California State University Fullerton and Prison Arts Collective

CALIFORNIA LOCOS has partnered with the CSUF branch of the Prison Arts Collective to have custom skateboards designed by incarcerated women at C.I.W. in celebration of International Women's Day.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A limited collection of blank CALIFORNIA LOCOS skateboards has been donated to the participants of the Prison Arts Collective (PAC) to be custom designed and auctioned off in honor of International Women's Day. The collection of skateboards will be delivered to the California Institution for Women on March 8th for the participants to paint in honor of the women in their life. This project has been inspired by the recent collaboration between Mary Anna Pomonis and CALIFORNIA LOCOS, curated by Locos's founder Dave Tourjé and creative director, Nano Nóbrega. The skateboard auction goes live on the website on March.25th and ends April 2nd. Auction winners will be announced and contacted on April 3rd.

The painted skateboards for auction will be featured on californialocos.com, with 100% of proceeds benefiting PAC. The funds raised will be used to buy art supplies, hire future student interns, and expand the program by adding new program sites.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP:

This collaboration between The California Locos and The Prison Arts Collective /Art 382:Art and Social Justice creates meaningful pathways for CSUF students to connect directly to underserved communities through service-learning, CSUF PAC provides teaching internships for CSUF students in the COTA and specifically the area of Art Education.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

CALIFORNIA LOCOS was founded in 2011 by L.A. artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art, Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom, and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the L.A. subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. To keep up with the CALIFORNIA LOC OS, connect with the brand at www.CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos

ABOUT PRISON ARTS COLLECTIVE:

Prison Arts Collective expands access to the transformative power of the arts by providing programming in prisons and for communities impacted by incarceration. PAC envisions a collaborative and inclusive society where everyone has access to the arts to promote wellbeing and empowerment. PAC is composed of a diverse team of teaching artists including first-generation college students, system impacted individuals, and other members of marginalized communities. PAC also supports successful collaborations between public entities, with an emphasis on partnerships with the state university system and state corrections agencies. To connect with PAC visit https://www.prisonartscollective.com/ or visit @prison_arts_collective on Instagram. Additionally, to keep up with the CSUF PAC chapter follow @artandsocialjusticecsuf on Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Michelle Irwin

323-595-3302

355235@email4pr.com

Jasmine Young-Lynch

355235@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-locos-announces-project-in-partnership-with-california-state-university-fullerton-and-prison-arts-collective-301768200.html

SOURCE California Locos