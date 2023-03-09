Firefly, an innovator in Cloud Asset Management and Infrastructure-as-Code automation, joins Datadog Marketplace

Firefly, an innovator in Cloud Asset Management and Infrastructure-as-Code automation, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc. DDOG, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly, an innovat or in Cloud Asset Management and Infrastructure-as-Code automation, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc. DDOG, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more to help organizations scale their cloud and hybrid environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

Building this Datadog offering differentiates Firefly as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member that has demonstrated success building products integrated with Datadog's products, helping Datadog customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"With Firefly, DevOps teams can easily inventory their cloud resources and Datadog assets and transform these into Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC)," said Alex Vetras, Senior Product Manager at Datadog. "By codifying their environments, our joint customers can achieve automated provisioning, immediate drift detection and sound governance as their cloud footprint grows."

Firefly's product is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace, and is available for a free trial of 14 days. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/integrations/#cat-marketplace.

About Firefly

With customers globally from start-ups to Fortune100's, Firefly offers a Cloud Asset Management solution that enables DevOps and platform teams to manage their cloud infrastructure more efficiently for better, more consistent outcomes of cost, security, and reliability. To do so, it provides a single inventory of all their cloud resources across Multi-cloud, multi-accounts, Kubernetes, and SaaS applications such as Datadog. It shows which cloud assets are codified as IaC vs unmanaged, automatically creates IaC code where needed, then detects and remediates drifts and misconfigurations as changes occur to the IaC or its underlying cloud configuration. Firefly provides peace of mind by avoiding costly downtime, minimizing risk of failure, and replaces manual effort with automated processes that enable faster feature release with less effort and more consistent results.

For more information on Firefly, visit http://www.gofirefly.io.

