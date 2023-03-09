The Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are leading extraordinary global efforts in 2023 to advance our vision of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world and to deliver on the issues that matter most to the lives and livelihoods of Americans. The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request, including $63.1 billion for the Department and USAID, will make it possible for us to continue to promote U.S. national interests, lead the world in tackling global challenges, and continue support for the people of Ukraine.

In response to these unprecedented and extraordinary times, the Request includes mandatory and discretionary resources to out-compete the People’s Republic of China (PRC), strengthen the U.S. role in the Indo-Pacific, and advance American prosperity globally through new investments.

In all that we do, we will continue to bring to bear all the tools of U.S. diplomacy and development to rally our allies and partners to work alongside us in addressing these issues. Because when we mobilize those who share our interests and values – in governments and multilateral institutions, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society – we are in a stronger position to ensure our foreign policy delivers for the American people and people around the world. We will spearhead international efforts to bolster economic, energy, food, and health security, mitigate the climate crisis and address irregular migration – global challenges that increasingly affect Americans at home. Achieving these goals also requires us to strengthen our diverse global workforce.

Diplomacy and development assistance are the tools that allow us to address these globally complex issues, and we at the Department – with our partners at USAID – will strategically implement this funding to improve outcomes for all Americans and our global partners.