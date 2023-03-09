Digital MRO Market Size, Share, Research Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast by 2030

Pune India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital MRO market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing replacements of hydraulic braking systems in vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Digital MRO Market, 2023-2030." The industry is likely to have peerless impacts upon the expansion of the aerospace industry. The development of highly innovative technologies and their utilization for the performance of a wide variety of maintenance activities are likely to have a significant response towards the market growth.

Digital MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) refers to the integration of digital technologies into the traditional MRO processes in the aviation industry. This integration allows for the automation and optimization of maintenance activities, resulting in reduced costs and improved safety. Digital MRO solutions include predictive maintenance, which uses machine learning algorithms to predict equipment failure and schedule maintenance activities, and digital twins, which are virtual replicas of physical assets that can be used for testing and simulation. Overall, Digital MRO has the potential to revolutionize the aviation industry by increasing efficiency, reducing downtime, and enhancing safety. However, it is important to ensure that these technologies are implemented responsibly and with consideration for potential ethical and privacy concerns.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Digital MRO Market:

Lufthansa Technik

The Boeing Company

Airbus

IBM Corporations

Air France

KLM Engineering

ST Aerospace

SIA Engineering

Honeywell

General Electric

RAMCO Systems

Swiss Aviation Software's

Delta tech ops

Turkish technik

Hexaware Technologies

Drivers & Restraints:

The digital MRO market growth is likely to propel, owing to the expansion in the demand for predictive, perspective, and condition based maintenance. A significant rise in the aircraft, engine manufacturers, MRO service providers, and airline companies willing to invest in the upgraded and developed technologies to ease their maintenance structures and manufacturing operations are likely to have a significant hike in the market demand. However, factors such as high installation cost of MRO software, stringent regulatory and authority restrictions may hamper the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Predictive maintenance

AR/VR

3D Printing

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Internet of Things

Robotics

Block Chain

Digital Twin

Others

By Application

Inspection

Monitoring

Part Replacement

Major and Minor Modifications

Mobility and Functionality

Others

By End User

Aircraft OEMs

Engine OEMs

MRO service providers

Airlines

Regional Insights:

Escalating Digitalization to Prosper the Growth in North America

North America is likely to hold the dominant digital MRO market share owing to the rising aircraft deliveries, tremendous increase in digitalization of MRO among OEMs and aviation sector, expansion in portfolios of MRO, increasing investments by the dominant players, and the rising inclination towards the AI-powered solutions among consumers.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest share due to the growing expansion in the aerospace industry in the developed countries. These countries have established aviation industries and are investing heavily in the modernization of their aviation infrastructure.

In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets for Digital MRO due to their significant aviation industries. Overall, the Digital MRO market is expected to see significant growth in all regions as the aviation industry continues to adopt digital technologies to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Competitive Landscape:

Technological Innovations to Strengthen Players' Market Stances

Presence of dominant market participants and the primary emerging market trends; the industry has moderate to high entry barriers. The design innovations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, porters five forces analysis, and insights on regulatory scenarios drive the digital MRO industry.

Industry Development:

February 2021: GMR Group declared their signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Airbus which is likely to navigate them to explore the opportunities across aviation services. The services include aircraft maintenance, component training, and digital & airport services.



