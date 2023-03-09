Submit Release
Magic Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Full Year 2022 Results Recorded Across All Key Financial Indices (Revenues, Gross Profit, Operating Income and Net Income)

Net income for the year increased by 38.6% year over year to a record-breaking result of $40.7 million; non-GAAP net income for the year increased by 13% year over year to a record-breaking result of $52.0 million

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Summary Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    Q4 2022     Q4 2021     % Change     Q4 2022     Q4 2021     % Change  
Revenues   $ 147.1     $ 133.0       10.6 %   $ 147.1     $ 133.0       10.6 %
Gross profit   $ 41.8     $ 37.4       11.9 %   $ 43.2     $ 38.7       11.5 %
Gross margin     28.4 %     28.1 %     30 bps       29.3 %     29.1 %     20 bps  
Operating income   $ 14.6     $ 14.3       2.2 %   $ 19.2     $ 19.8       -2.9 %
Operating margin     9.9 %     10.7 %     (80) bps       13.0 %     14.9 %     (190) bps  
Net income (*)   $ 10.1     $ 6.5       54.6 %   $ 13.9     $ 12.6       9.9 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.20     $ 0.13       53.8 %   $ 0.28     $ 0.26       7.7 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 10.6% to a record-breaking result of $147.1 million, compared to $133.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 16.5% to a record breaking $155.0 million, with 69.6% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.

  • Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 2.2% to a fourth quarter record-breaking $14.6 million, compared to $14.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022, was negatively impacted by $1.9 million expense recorded with respect to share based payment to employees.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 2.9% to $19.2 million, compared to $19.8 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 3.1% to a record-breaking result of $20.4 million.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 54.6% to a fourth quarter record-breaking result of $10.1 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 9.9% to $13.9 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    12M 2022     12M 2021     % Change     12M 2022     12M 2021     % Change  
 Revenues   $ 566.8     $ 480.3       18.0 %   $ 566.8     $ 480.3       18.0 %
 Gross Profit   $ 155.4     $ 133.0       16.8 %   $ 160.8     $ 139.1       15.6 %
 Gross Margin     27.4 %     27.7 %     (30) bps       28.4 %     29.0 %     (60) bps  
 Operating Income   $ 61.4     $ 51.2       19.8 %   $ 74.1     $ 66.8       11.0 %
 Operating Margin     10.8 %     10.7 %     10 bps       13.1 %     13.9 %     (80) bps  
 Net Income (*)   $ 40.7     $ 29.3       38.6 %   $ 52.0     $ 46.0       13.0 %
 Diluted EPS   $ 0.79     $ 0.60       31.7 %   $ 1.06     $ 0.94       12.8 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

  • Revenues for the year increased by 18.0% to a record-breaking $566.8 million compared to $480.3 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), revenues for the year would have increased by 21.1% to $581.9 million, with 88.7% accounting for organic growth.

  • Operating income for the year increased by 19.8% to a record-breaking $61.4 million compared to $51.2 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), operating income for the year would have increased by 25.2% to $64.2 million.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the year increased by 11.0% to a record-breaking $74.1 million compared to $66.8 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021), non-GAAP operating income for year would have increased by 15.1% to $76.9 million, with 88.7% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year increased by 38.6% to a record-breaking $40.7 million, or $0.79 per fully diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted share, last year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year increased by 13.0% to a record-breaking $52.0 million, or $1.06 per fully diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $0.94 per fully diluted share, last year.

  • Cash flow from operating activities for the year, amounted to $49.5 million compared to $37.8 million last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounted to $53.6 and $38.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

  • As of December 31, 2022, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $87.0 million and total financial debt amounted to $51.1 million.

  • Magic is introducing 2023 annual revenue guidance of between $585 million and $593 million, reflecting annual growth of 3.2% to 4.6% (based on current currency exchange rates). Based on 2022 average currency exchange rates Magic’s 2023 annual revenue guidance would have been between $600 million and $608 million, reflecting annual growth of 5.9% to 7.3%.

Declaration of Dividend for the Second Half of 2022

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 30.0 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $14.7 million, which together with the dividend distributed for the first half of 2022 in an amount of approximately $14.2 million, reflects 71% of the Company’s net income attributable to its shareholders for the year.

  • The dividend is payable on April 20, 2023, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 10, 2023.

  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “I am very proud of our fourth quarter and full year achievements. During the year, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts of our business, which is reflected by record breaking results as well as double digit growth in all our key financial indices for the year (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Our strong results demonstrate the growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another year of strong performance recorded across our business. With our investment portfolio well diversified, we continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long term profitable growth and shareholder value.”

First time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

We have resolved to voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IFRS, for the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 to be included in our annual report on Form 20-F. We believe that this change will enhance efficiency of our financial reporting, improve the comparability of our financial information across international capital markets as well as standardize our financial information. Accordingly, the Company is preparing financial statements that comply with IFRS applicable as of December 31, 2022, together with the comparative periodic data for the year ended December 31, 2021. An explanation of the principal adjustments made in presenting the Company’s U.S. GAAP financial statements, including the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2021, the Company’s date of transition to IFRS and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, in order to comply with IFRS, will be provided in our consolidated financial statements to be included in our 2022 annual report on Form 20-F. The transition to IFRS is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s revenues, net income, or shareholders’ equity. The transition to IFRS will not have an impact on the Company’s revenue guidance for 2023.

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

  • Equity-based compensation expenses;

  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;

  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we filed on May 12, 2022, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended
December 31, 		    Year ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
Revenues   $ 147,146     $ 133,002     $ 566,792     $ 480,325  
Cost of Revenues     105,325       95,627       411,437       347,331  
Gross profit     41,821       37,375       155,355       132,994  
Research and development, net     2,714       2,123       10,090       8,995  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     24,294       19,139       83,949       70,257  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     220       1,829       (63 )     2,507  
Total operating expenses     27,228       23,091       93,976       81,759  
Operating income     14,593       14,284       61,379       51,235  
Financial expenses, net     (1,059 )     (2,447 )     (3,662 )     (5,972 )
Income before taxes on income     13,534       11,837       57,717       45,263  
Taxes on income     1,974       3,573       11,197       10,359  
Net income   $ 11,560     $ 8,264     $ 46,520     $ 34,904  
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests     (844 )     (1,185 )     (3,420 )     (3,517 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (647 )     (567 )     (2,433 )     (2,055 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 10,069     $ 6,512     $ 40,667     $ 29,332  
                                 
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :                                
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s     10,069       6,512       40,667       29,332  
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests     (429 )     (4,026 )     (1,892 )     (4,026 )
                                 
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests   $ 9,640     $ 2,486     $ 38,775     $ 25,306  
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                                
                                 
Basic     49,093       49,073       49,089       49,055  
Diluted     49,131       49,120       49,138       49,100  
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 0.23     $ 0.05     $ 0.79     $ 0.52  
                                 
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest                                
Basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.13     $ 0.79     $ 0.60  
Diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.13     $ 0.79     $ 0.60  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended
December 31, 		    Year ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
                         
GAAP gross profit   $ 41,821     $ 37,375     $ 155,355     $ 132,994  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology     1,124       1,200       4,431       5,444  
Amortization of other intangible assets     229       158       974       624  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 43,174     $ 38,733     $ 160,760     $ 139,062  
                                 
GAAP operating income   $ 14,593     $ 14,284     $ 61,379     $ 51,235  
Gross profit adjustments     1,353       1,358       5,405       6,068  
Amortization of other intangible assets     1,731       2,006       7,889       7,046  
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     220       1,829       (63 )     2,507  
Capitalization of software development     (730 )     (848 )     (3,059 )     (3,193 )
Costs related to acquisitions     116       971       492       2,203  
Cost of share-based payment     1,893       155       2,103       956  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 19,176     $ 19,755     $ 74,146     $ 66,822  
                                 
GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 10,069     $ 6,512     $ 40,667     $ 29,332  
Operating income adjustments     4,583       5,471       12,767       15,587  
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests     (197 )     (206 )     (641 )     (764 )
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (89 )     1,144       744       2,817  
Deferred taxes on the above items     (477 )     (288 )     (1,570 )     (974 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 13,889     $ 12,633     $ 51,967     $ 45,998  
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 1.06     $ 0.94  
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share     49,093       49,073       49,089       49,055  
                                 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 1.06     $ 0.94  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share     49,138       49,138       49,150       49,136  


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended December 31,     Year ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited  
Revenues   $ 147,146   100 %   $ 133,002   100 %   $ 566,792   100 %   $ 480,325   100 %
Gross profit     43,174   29.3 %     38,733   29.1 %     160,760   28.4 %     139,062   29.0 %
Operating income     19,176   13.0 %     19,755   14.9 %     74,146   13.1 %     66,822   13.9 %
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders     13,889   9.4 %     12,633   9.5 %     51,967   9.2 %     45,998   9.6 %
                                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.28         $ 0.26         $ 1.06         $ 0.94      
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.28         $ 0.26         $ 1.06         $ 0.94      


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    Unaudited        
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 83,062     $ 88,090  
Short-term bank deposits     3,904       5,586  
Marketable securities     -       1,142  
Trade receivables, net     150,814       142,071  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     13,203       9,890  
Total current assets     250,983       246,779  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                
Severance pay fund     1,575       3,646  
Deferred tax assets     5,162       8,091  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     28,193       24,299  
Other long-term receivables     6,258       3,384  
Other long-term deposits     306       1,781  
Property and equipment, net     8,338       5,872  
Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net     210,155       198,193  
Total long term assets     259,987       245,266  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 510,970     $ 492,045  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Short-term debt   $ 20,667     $ 17,032  
Trade payables     27,646       24,711  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     49,585       45,173  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     4,558       3,943  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities     19,287       6,635  
Deferred revenues and customer advances     10,898       10,771  
Total current liabilities     132,641       108,265  
                 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt     30,412       20,155  
Deferred tax liability     10,335       18,112  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     24,155       20,970  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities     5,683       13,892  
Accrued severance pay     2,476       4,551  
Total long term liabilities     73,061       77,680  
                 
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     28,188       30,432  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:                
Magic Software Enterprises equity     263,652       265,248  
Non-controlling interests     13,428       10,420  
Total shareholders equity     277,080       275,668  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY   $ 510,970     $ 492,045  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    Year ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021  
    Unaudited        
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
             
Net income   $ 46,520     $ 34,904  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     15,474       14,852  
Cost of share-based payment     2,103       956  
Change in deferred taxes, net     (5,858 )     (2,999 )
Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount     76       96  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Trade receivables, net     (4,993 )     (27,539 )
Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     (1,130 )     263  
Trade payables     169       8,771  
Exchange rate of loans     (1,794 )     71  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     (1,517 )     6,951  
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (3,919 )     (556 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency     3,747       -  
Deferred revenues     643       2,040  
Net cash provided by operating activities     49,521       37,810  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Capitalized software development costs     (3,059 )     (3,193 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (4,381 )     (1,439 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash     (21,670 )     (6,832 )
Purchase of intangible asset     (219 )     -  
Investment in long-term bank deposits     -       (93 )
Redemption of marketable securities     309       -  
Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits     1,682       (5,297 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (27,338 )     (16,854 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of options by employees     -       41  
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (4,870 )     (5,343 )
Dividend paid     (24,841 )     (21,780 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests     (298 )     (569 )
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests     (3,872 )     (3,664 )
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest     (853 )     (511 )
Short-term and long-term loans received     30,704       25,558  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans     (14,323 )     (14,467 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (18,353 )     (20,735 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (8,858 )     (258 )
                 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (5,028 )     (37 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     88,090       88,127  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 83,062     $ 88,090  


Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2021:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    December 31, 2021  
    U.S. GAAP     GAAP
Adjustments and
reclassifications 		    IFRS  
          Unaudited  
                   
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 88,090     $ -     $ 88,090  
Short-term bank deposits     5,586       -       5,586  
Marketable securities     1,142       -       1,142  
Trade receivables, net     142,071       -       142,071  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     9,890       (5 )     9,885  
Total current assets     246,779       (5 )     246,774  
                         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                        
Severance pay fund     3,646       (3,646 )     -  
Deferred tax assets     8,091       (98 )     7,993  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     24,299       (1,019 )     23,280  
Other long-term receivables     3,384       -       3,384  
Other long-term deposits     1,781       -       1,781  
Property and equipment, net     5,872       -       5,872  
Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net     198,193       -       198,193  
Total long term assets     245,266       (4,763 )     240,503  
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 492,045     $ (4,768 )   $ 487,277  
                         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                        
                         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                        
Short-term debt   $ 17,032     $ 76       17,108  
Trade payables     24,711       -       24,711  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     45,173       (82 )     45,091  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     3,943       (676 )     3,267  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities     6,635       -       6,635  
Redeemable non-controlling interests     -       23,197       23,197  
Deferred revenues and customer advances     10,771       -       10,771  
Total current liabilities     108,265       22,515       130,780  
                         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                        
Long-term debt     20,155       -       20,155  
Deferred tax liability     18,112       (167 )     17,945  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     20,970       937       21,907  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities     13,892       -       13,892  
Redeemable non-controlling interests     -       6,137       6,137  
Accrued severance pay, net     4,551       (3,646 )     905  
Total long term liabilities     77,680       3,261       80,941  
                         
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     30,432       (30,432 )     -  
                         
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:                        
Magic Software Enterprises equity     265,248       (130 )     265,118  
Non-controlling interests     10,420       18       10,438  
Total shareholders equity     275,668       (112 )     275,556  
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY   $ 492,045     $ (4,768 )   $ 487,277  
                         

Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    December 31, 2022  
    U.S. GAAP     GAAP
Adjustments and
reclassifications 		    IFRS  
    Unaudited  
                   
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 83,062     $ -     $ 83,062  
Short-term bank deposits     3,904       -       3,904  
Trade receivables, net     150,814       -       150,814  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     13,203       -       13,203  
Total current assets     250,983       -       250,983  
                         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                        
Severance pay fund     1,575       (1,575 )     -  
Deferred tax assets     5,162       243       5,405  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     28,193       (156 )     28,037  
Other long-term receivables     6,258       -       6,258  
Other long-term deposits     306       -       306  
Property and equipment, net     8,338       -       8,338  
Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net     210,155       -       210,155  
Total long term assets     259,987       (1,488 )     258,499  
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 510,970     $ (1,488 )   $ 509,482  
                         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                        
                         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                        
Short-term debt   $ 20,667     $ -     $ 20,667  
Trade payables     27,646       -       27,646  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     49,585       -       49,585  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     4,558       -       4,558  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities     19,287       -       19,287  
Redeemable non-controlling interests     -       27,172       27,172  
Deferred revenues and customer advances     10,898       -       10,898  
Total current liabilities     132,641       27,172       159,813  
                         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                        
Long-term debt     30,412       -       30,412  
Deferred tax liability     10,335       89       10,424  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     24,155       661       24,816  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities     5,683       -       5,683  
Redeemable non-controlling interests     -       1,120       1,120  
Accrued severance pay, net     2,476       (1,575 )     901  
Total long term liabilities     73,061       295       73,356  
                         
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     28,188       (28,188 )     -  
                         
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:                        
Magic Software Enterprises equity     263,652       (723 )     262,929  
Non-controlling interests     13,428       (44 )     13,384  
Total shareholders equity     277,080       (767 )     276,313  
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY   $ 510,970     $ (1,488 )   $ 509,482  
                         


Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2021:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    December 31, 2021  
    U.S. GAAP     GAAP
Adjustments and
reclassifications 		    IFRS  
    Unaudited  
Revenues   $ 480,325     $ -     $ 480,325  
Cost of Revenues     347,331       -       347,331  
Gross profit     132,994       -       132,994  
Research and development, net     8,995       -       8,995  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     70,257       (888 )     69,369  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     2,507       -       2,507  
Total operating expenses     81,759       (888 )     80,871  
Operating income     51,235       888       52,123  
Financial expenses, net     (3,155 )     (534 )     (3,689 )
Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions     (2,817 )     -       (2,817 )
Income before taxes on income     45,263       354       45,617  
Taxes on income     10,359       (81 )     10,278  
Net income   $ 34,904     $ 435     $ 35,339  
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests     (3,517 )     3,517       -  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (2,055 )     (3,517 )     (5,572 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 29,332     $ 435     $ 29,767  
                         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :                        
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s     29,332       435       29,767  
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests     (4,026 )     (247 )     (4,273 )
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests   $ 25,306     $ 188     $ 25,494  
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                        
                         
Basic     49,055       -       49,055  
                         
Diluted     49,100       -       49,100  
                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 0.52       -     $ 0.52  
                         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest                        
Basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.01     $ 0.61  
Diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.01     $ 0.61  


Reconciliation of condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the year ended December 31, 2022:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Year ended
December 31, 2022 		 
    U.S. GAAP     GAAP Adjustments
and reclassifications 		    IFRS  
          Unaudited  
Revenues   $ 566,792     $ -     $ 566,792  
Cost of Revenues     411,437       -       411,437  
Gross profit     155,355       -       155,355  
Research and development, net     10,090       -       10,090  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     83,949       (383 )     83,566  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (63 )     -       (63 )
Total operating expenses     93,976       (383 )     93,593  
Operating income     61,379       383       61,762  
Financial expenses, net     (2,918 )     (683 )     (3,601 )
Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions     (744 )     -       (744 )
Income before taxes on income     57,717       (300 )     57,417  
Taxes on income     11,197       (59 )     11,138  
Net income   $ 46,520     $ (241 )   $ 46,279  
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests     (3,420 )     3,420       -  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (2,433 )     (3,376 )     (5,809 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 40,667     $ (197 )   $ 40,470  
                         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :                        
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s     40,667       (197 )     40,470  
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests     (1,892 )     303       (1,589 )
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests   $ 38,775     $ 106     $ 38,881  
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                        
                         
Basic     49,089       -       49,089  
                         
Diluted     49,138       -       49,138  
                         
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 0.79       -     $ 0.79  
                         
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest                        
Basic   $ 0.79       -     $ 0.79  
Diluted   $ 0.79       -     $ 0.79  


Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 based on IFRS:

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

  Year ended
December 31, 		 
  2022     2021  
  Unaudited  
           
Cash flows from operating activities:          
           
Net income $ 46,279     $ 35,339  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   19,533       19,837  
Cost of share-based payment   2,103       956  
Change in deferred taxes, net   (5,924 )     (3,080 )
Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount   76       96  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net   (4,993 )     (27,539 )
accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   (4,413 )     263  
Trade payables   169       8,792  
Exchange rate of loans   (1,794 )     71  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   2,646       5,415  
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (3,919 )     (556 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency   3,747       -  
Deferred revenues   643       4,080  
Net cash provided by operating activities   54,153       43,674  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Capitalized software development costs   (3,059 )     (3,193 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (4,381 )     (1,439 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash   (21,670 )     (6,832 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (4,870 )     (5,343 )
Purchase of intangible asset   (219 )     -  
Investment in long-term bank deposits   -       (93 )
Redemption of marketable securities   309       -  
Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits   1,682       (5,297 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (32,208 )     (22,197 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from exercise of options by employees   -       41  
Dividend paid subsidiaries   (24,841 )     (21,780 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (298 )     (569 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (4,792 )     (5,874 )
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests   (3,872 )     (3,664 )
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest   (853 )     (511 )
Short-term and long-term loans received   30,704       25,558  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (14,323 )     (14,467 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (18,275 )     (21,266 )
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (8,698 )     (248 )
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (5,028 )     (37 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   88,090       88,127  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 83,062     $ 88,090  

