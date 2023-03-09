The blood cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow positively as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of blood cancer globally, increasing geriatric population, rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, and growing focus on improving the safety and usability of blood cancer diagnostics for end users. These factors are also expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the blood cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The blood cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow positively as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of blood cancer globally, increasing geriatric population, rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, and growing focus on improving the safety and usability of blood cancer diagnostics for end users. These factors are also expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the blood cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

DelveInsight’s Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Blood Cancer Diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, Blood Cancer Diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Blood Cancer Diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Blood Cancer Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Notable Blood Cancer Diagnostics companies such as BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and several others are currently operating in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market.

and several others are currently operating in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market. In December 2022, Point32Health , the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company with a mission to detect cancer early when it can be cured, announced the expansion of their pilot to offer GRAIL’s groundbreaking Galleri® multi-cancer early detection blood test to Harvard Pilgrim members who purchase their insurance through the Maine Health Insurance Marketplace at no cost.

, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company with a mission to detect cancer early when it can be cured, announced the expansion of their pilot to offer GRAIL’s groundbreaking Galleri® multi-cancer early detection blood test to Harvard Pilgrim members who purchase their insurance through the Maine Health Insurance Marketplace at no cost. In December 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation , a commercial stage biotechnology company aiming to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced new data demonstrating the strengths of Adaptive’s NGS-based clonoSEQ® Assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients.

, a commercial stage biotechnology company aiming to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced new data demonstrating the strengths of Adaptive’s NGS-based clonoSEQ® Assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients. In June 2022 , in collaboration with Datar Cancer Genetics, launched a blood test that can detect breast cancer in its early stages in asymptomatic individuals.

, in collaboration with Datar Cancer Genetics, launched a blood test that can detect breast cancer in its early stages in asymptomatic individuals. In February 2022, BD announced the acquisition of Cytognos, a company that specializes in providing flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis.

announced the acquisition of Cytognos, a company that specializes in providing flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis. In October 2021, Sysmex Inostics launched a CLIA-validated liquid biopsy test to detect Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Overview

Blood cancer diagnostics is a method of identifying various biomarkers, proteins, and some signs from blood cells via blood tests, which leads to the detection of the presence of a cancerous tumor. Efficient diagnostic testing is used to confirm or rule out the presence of illness, monitor disease progression, and schedule and review treatment outcomes. Blood cancer diagnostics are medical devices used to diagnose, identify, assess risk, and monitor blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.





Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global blood cancer diagnostics market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed, among other things, to the presence of a large patient pool associated with blood cancer, an increase in the number of smokers, and a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches, high consumer awareness, and the local presence of key blood cancer diagnostics market players.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market, get a snapshot of the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma is one of the significant drivers of the blood cancer diagnostics market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is predisposed to various chronic diseases such as blood cancer, is expected to aid in the growth of the blood cancer diagnostics market. Another important factor driving the growth of the blood cancer diagnostics market is the continuous rise in risk factors associated with blood cancer development, such as tobacco consumption, smoking, family history, previous cancer treatment, and others.

However, the risk associated with blood cancer diagnostics and a lack of skilled healthcare professionals may act as restraints on the growth of the blood cancer diagnostics market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood cancer diagnostics market experienced some decline as the primary focus shifted to first treating patients infected with the coronavirus. The implementation of lockdown and border closures as a necessary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection hampered the manufacturing, supply, import, and export of tools and technologies used for blood cancer diagnosis, resulting in a decline in the blood cancer diagnostics market. However, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector, the blood cancer diagnostics market has been on the rise during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market dynamics @ Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR ~6% Key Blood Cancer Diagnostics Companies BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, among others

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: Products (Instruments, Assay Kits and Reagents) and Services Market Segmentation By Test Type: Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, Biopsy, and Molecular Tests Market Segmentation By End User: Hosptials, Clinics, and Diagnostics Labs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Blood Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market 7 Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the Blood Cancer Diagnostics market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends

Related Reports

Blood Collection Devices Market

Blood Collection Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key blood collection devices companies, including BD, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nipro Europe Group Companies, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, among others.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key blood and fluid warming medical devices companies, including General Electric Company, ICU Medical, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M, Barkey, SINO MDT, EMIT CORPORATION, among others.

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hematological cancer therapeutics companies, including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, among others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key refractory multiple myeloma companies, including Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, among others.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key relapsing refractory multiple myeloma companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Oncology, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

Upcoming Oncology Drugs

Oncology Market Outlook

Future of Oncology Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices