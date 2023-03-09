Read more about Carr: Griffin Woman Indicted for Allegedly Forging DECAL Application for New Childcare Center

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Tameika Caslin, age 46, of Griffin, Georgia, has been indicted on one count of Forgery in the First Degree. Specifically, Caslin is alleged to have submitted to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) an altered letter purporting to be from the Upson County Building and Zoning Department as part of an application to open a childcare center.

“DECAL has specific guidelines in place for those seeking to open a place of care for our youngest learners, and it is imperative that all Georgians are honest and transparent throughout this application process,” said Carr. “Anyone who attempts to cut corners through fraudulent or deceptive means will be held accountable for their actions. We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of Georgia’s children, and we appreciate our local and state partners for working with us on this case.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, resulting in Caslin’s indictment* on Feb. 14, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General with assistance from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

The indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.