VANESSA BELL ARMSTRONG AND TRAMAINE HAWKINS TO PERFORM AT EVENT RENAMING KIMBLE PARK IN HONOR OF LOCAL ACTIVIST
Women’s History Month: Abounding Prosperity Inc. and City of Dallas Host Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Honoring Irene H. Trigg-Myers’ South Dallas ParkDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with The City of Dallas, Abounding Prosperity, Inc will host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the late, Ms. Irene H. Trigg-Myers, one of the founders of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., where the 1.2 acre Kimble Park will be renamed in her honor for her contributions to the Southern Dallas community. Commissioned by the City of Dallas as part of its effort to redress greenspace disparities and revitalize historically underserved neighborhoods, the name change and dedication ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Kimble Park, 2215 Warren Avenue, Dallas 75215. Dignitaries from the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department, the Dallas Police Department Community Liaison, and other city officials will be in attendance to mark the celebration. State Representative Venton Jones will issue a resolution from the Texas House of Representatives, while Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will issue a proclamation to honor this special occasion.
During the dedication and ribbon-cutting, park renderings of the “Irene H. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park,” will be unveiled, memorializing Ms. Trigg-Myers’ efforts to introduce the future of the park by recreating its landscape, beauty and purpose. The event will feature performances by world-renowned gospel artists Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Tramaine Hawkins. Armstrong, best known by her solo album Peace Be Still, is a seven times Grammy Award nominee, Stellar Award winner and Soul Train Award winner. Hawkins has won two Grammy Awards, two Doves and 19 Stellar Awards.
Ms. Trigg-Myers was a local community activist who had a passion for assisting families in their transition from subsidized housing to self-sufficiency. During her career as a property manager, she became an advocate for fair, safe and sanitary housing practices for families in need throughout Dallas County and nationally. Her work ethic earned her numerous accolades and stellar reviews from the Housing and Urban Development Board (HUD). Her advocacy work led her to lobby for change for low-income and affordable housing and property beautification on many levels. Renaming the park underpins this legacy.
Irene H. Trigg-Myers cofounded Abounding Prosperity, which is just a few miles from the park, on the very principles and morals that made her successful throughout her life; selfless vision and dedication to community. Abounding Prosperity Inc., a nonprofit organization, was founded to respond to social and health disparities devastating communities of color in Dallas County.
