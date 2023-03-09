According to CMi Global Microencapsulation Technology Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 10 Bn By 2030
The Global Microencapsulation Technology Market was estimated at USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Microencapsulation Technology Market was estimated at USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.
Microencapsulation Technology Market: Overview
“Microencapsulation” often refers to sizes between 1 micrometre and 1 millimetre. The packaging technique known as microencapsulation involves covering liquid, solid, or gaseous components with thin polymeric coatings to create tiny particles known as microcapsules. There are several uses for microencapsulation, including in the food additive, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries.
Although it has its roots in the pharmaceutical sector, microencapsulation is still a relatively new idea in the food and supplement industries. One of the most promising methods for regulated drug delivery is microencapsulation. As drug delivery systems, microparticles offer several benefits, such as good protection of the encapsulated chemical against degradation and simple administration.
Microencapsulation Technology Market: Growth Drivers
Due to its stability, the microencapsulation method is frequently used in foods and supplements. In capsules, tablets, nutrient bars, and other food systems, many bioactive compounds, including vitamin C, are unstable and quickly lose their potency.
As a result, numerous manufacturers use the microencapsulation method. The microencapsulation method offers several benefits, such as taste and odour masking. The factors above are anticipated to increase consumer interest in microencapsulation technologies, fueling the expansion of the worldwide microencapsulation market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Microencapsulation Technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Microencapsulation Technology market size was valued at around USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Microencapsulation solutions are gaining popularity as the demand for functionally-fortified meals and medications increases. Microencapsulation can enhance food products with tastes, vitamins, minerals, essential oils, and other additives.
D) The expected growth of microencapsulation technologies will be fueled by their expanding use across a range of end-user industries. Encapsulation is necessary for medical foods, nutraceuticals, and meal-replacement products since properties, including toughness, bioavailability, distribution, and effectiveness, are all closely regulated.
E) Microencapsulation products offer protection against elements, including moisture, acids, constituent interactions, high temperatures, and oxygen exposure.
Regional Landscape
The highest market share for microencapsulation worldwide was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This region’s substantial market share can be attributed to its abundance of microencapsulation technology suppliers, robust functional food, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industries, rising consumer demand for products with novel technologies like microencapsulation, and expanding innovation in the personal care and cosmetics sectors.
Due to the region’s booming pharmaceutical and food processing sectors, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the period under review. In addition, favourable government initiatives to encourage FDI in the pharmaceutical sector in China and India have been essential in advancing the Asia Pacific healthcare sector.
Key Players
Encapsys LLC
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Reed Pacific Pty Limited
Firmenich Incorporated
Givaudan S.A.
Ingredion Incorporated
Symrise AG
MikroCaps d.o.o
Koehler Innovative Solutions
Sensient Technologies
Evonik Industries AG
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Micropore Technologies Limited
The Microencapsulation Technology Market is segmented as follows:
By Coating Material
Carbohydrates
Lipids
Gums & Resins
Polymers
Proteins
By Technology
Coating
Spray Technologies
Emulsion
Dripping
Others
By Application
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products
Food & Beverages
Home & Personal Care
Construction
Textile
Agrochemicals
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
