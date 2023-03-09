Global CFD Broker RaiseFX Adopts Ubuntu Philosophy and Levels Up Partner Trading in Africa

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global trading partner RaiseFX is breaking new ground in Africa as the premiere CFD broker with a wide range of tradable products, flexible leverage, and tight spreads. The innovative company is spreading its wings to reach customers in South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, and Cameroon. The brainchild of financial visionary David Bottin, RaiseFX is poised to take the Continent by storm with its trading partner services.

According to Business Insider Africa, “Africa is experiencing a rise in wealthy individuals, with private wealth expected to grow by 30% over the next decade, led by the billionaire and millionaire segments.” as the CEO and Founder of RaiseFX, Bottin echoes this sentiment adding “Africa is the place to be.”

The 30-something Parisien financial phenom is using his 15+ years of trading experience to cultivate a new wave of clients. Bottin and his team of professionals uphold their core values of excellence, transparency, and dedicated attention. The team of passionate traders knows how fundamental trading conditions are the key to successful business dealings. And with the growth of African traders due to widely accessible internet, smartphones, and investment in the necessary infrastructure, these countries are poised to peak with financial professionals. RaiseFX’s unprecedented progress is partly due to the adoption of ‘Ubuntu’: I am because you are. As a result, the company is positioned to empower and educate emerging countries instead of simply reaping the rewards of the region.

RaiseFX is a multiregulated brokerage serving over 25,000 clients and 1,200 partners worldwide. It is authorized by the Financial Supervisory Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and registered by the Financial Services Authority in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Now the trading giant is expanding its footprint to the Continent, where it plans to offer the same successful strategic trading initiatives. With its seasoned team of dedicated professionals, RaiseFX has its finger on the pulse of the markets and understands the significance of trading conditions.

For more information, contact Mame Diarra Samba, Email: press@raisefx.com or Phone: +44 20 38 85 39 84. Log on to www.raisefx.com