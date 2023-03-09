Westcreek Signs Deal with Wake Up! Music Rocks
Westcreek describes their process of making music as magic.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westcreek Joins Wake Up! Music Rocks Label
— Westcreek
Pepper Gomez of Wake Up! Music Group announces the signing of Westcreek to Wake Up! Music Rocks. A relatively new band formed in 2019, Pepper was initially drawn to the strength of their sound and compositions. She says, “I’ve been watching Westcreek for about a year and couldn’t love what they are doing more! Authentic great new music always thrills me and I’m so glad I will be supporting their continuing journey as their record label.”
Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Westcreek is: Daniel Bas on vocals and guitar, Eddie Nava on guitars, Rocko Cortez on drums and John McKinnis on guitar. Westcreek has described their process of creating music as “magic“. Clearly, they have something very special going on as they continue to create compelling music with themes that connect their listeners to the work and world of Westcreek.
Westcreek’s focus is to give people an outlet to cope with and overcome the many struggles that are part of this life. With deeply touching lyrics, Westcreek can set you to free from pain, resentment and sorrow.
Westcreek can be found at: @WestcreekOfficial
Wake Up! Music Rocks works to support Nu Music and New Artists as they create their art. From this platform of support and freedom, the Label has established itself as the home for Nu Music for numerous genres.
With an EP slated for release on Wake Up! Music Rocks, Westcreek’s first single on Wake Up! Music Rocks will drop in early summer. Let the magic continue and fill the air with Westcreek Music.
Pepper Gomez
Wake Up! Music Group
Info@wakeupmusicgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
“Remember” by Westcreek